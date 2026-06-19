Week Ahead: Berkeley Group, Babcock, Halfords, Telecom Plus

It’s another quiet few days for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.

19th June 2026 13:04

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 22 June

Trading statements

Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB), NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd

AGM/EGM

Avacta, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Helios Underwriting, Marechale Capital, Northcoders Group, Sound Energy, Synthomer, Talon Resources

Tuesday 23 June

Trading statements

Bunzl, Dialight, Intercede Group, Severfield, Sunbelt Rentals, Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP)

AGM/EGM

Afentra, Beowulf Mining, Big Technologies, Facilities by ADF, Gem Resources, Gemfields Group, Hercules, Kelso Group Holdings, Kooth, Monks Investment Trust, Panther Metals, PetroTal Corp, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Portmeirion Group, ProBiotix Health, Prospex Energy, Skillcast

Wednesday 24 June

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Liontrust Asset Management, ProCook, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Anglo Asian Mining, Coiled Therapeutics, Cora Gold, Deltic Energy, DP Poland, GenIP, Hydrogen Utopia International, Kodal Minerals, Maven Renovar VCT, Microlise, Pebble Beach Systems, S&U, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Serval Resources, Strategic Minerals, THG, Vertu Motors, Vulcan Two Group

Thursday 25 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Experian, Serica Energy and United Utilities.

Trading statements

First Property Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Moonpig, Time Finance, Wise Group

AGM/EGM

Afentra, Atalaya Mining Copper, Bango, Diaceutics, Dianomi, eEnergy Group, Engage XR Holdings, Everyman Media Group, Great Western Mining Corp, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Hamak Strategy, ImmuPharma, Ingenta, Invinity Energy Systems, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Power Metal Resources, River Global, Seascape Energy Asia, Silver Bullet Data Services Group, Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Friday 26 June

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

British & American Investment Trust, EDX Medical, Kingfisher, Steppe Cement, Sunda Energy, Union Jack Oil, Winvia Entertainment

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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