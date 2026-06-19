Week Ahead: Berkeley Group, Babcock, Halfords, Telecom Plus
It’s another quiet few days for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.
19th June 2026 13:04
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 22 June
Trading statements
Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB), NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd
AGM/EGM
Avacta, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Helios Underwriting, Marechale Capital, Northcoders Group, Sound Energy, Synthomer, Talon Resources
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Tuesday 23 June
Trading statements
Bunzl, Dialight, Intercede Group, Severfield, Sunbelt Rentals, Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP)
AGM/EGM
Afentra, Beowulf Mining, Big Technologies, Facilities by ADF, Gem Resources, Gemfields Group, Hercules, Kelso Group Holdings, Kooth, Monks Investment Trust, Panther Metals, PetroTal Corp, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Portmeirion Group, ProBiotix Health, Prospex Energy, Skillcast
Wednesday 24 June
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Liontrust Asset Management, ProCook, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Anglo Asian Mining, Coiled Therapeutics, Cora Gold, Deltic Energy, DP Poland, GenIP, Hydrogen Utopia International, Kodal Minerals, Maven Renovar VCT, Microlise, Pebble Beach Systems, S&U, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Serval Resources, Strategic Minerals, THG, Vertu Motors, Vulcan Two Group
Thursday 25 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Experian, Serica Energy and United Utilities.
Trading statements
First Property Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Moonpig, Time Finance, Wise Group
AGM/EGM
Afentra, Atalaya Mining Copper, Bango, Diaceutics, Dianomi, eEnergy Group, Engage XR Holdings, Everyman Media Group, Great Western Mining Corp, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Hamak Strategy, ImmuPharma, Ingenta, Invinity Energy Systems, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Power Metal Resources, River Global, Seascape Energy Asia, Silver Bullet Data Services Group, Vietnam Enterprise Investments
Friday 26 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
British & American Investment Trust, EDX Medical, Kingfisher, Steppe Cement, Sunda Energy, Union Jack Oil, Winvia Entertainment
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