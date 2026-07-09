The Analyst: how to enhance your Vanguard LifeStrategy exposure

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. The outbreak of war in the Middle East created a broad macroeconomic shock, most visibly through higher energy prices, renewed inflation concerns, and a repricing of interest rate expectations. This put pressure on both parts of a traditional equity-bond portfolio, such as the Vanguard LifeStrategy range. Equities weakened as investor risk appetite declined, while conventional bonds came under pressure as rising bond yields reduced their value. As a result, the first quarter of 2026 proved challenging for portfolios invested primarily in traditional asset classes. By contrast, investors with broader diversification across asset classes were generally better positioned to navigate the volatile environment. Performance improved during the second quarter as markets stabilised and the Vanguard LifeStrategy funds recovered. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The experience also highlights why many investors ask whether Vanguard LifeStrategy should be complemented with additional investments. While the funds already provide broad exposure to global equities and bonds, carefully selected satellite holdings can broaden the portfolio’s sources of return and potentially improve long-term outcomes. This reinforces the value of diversification not only across regions, but also across investment styles and asset classes. Global Equity Income A global equity income strategy adds a more defensive equity layer, focusing on companies with resilient business models, strong cash flows and sustainable dividends. While Vanguard LifeStrategy already invests in global equities, it follows a market-cap-weighted approach rather than an income-focused one. Income strategies typically have a greater exposure to value and quality companies and lower-volatility sectors. As a result, they may help provide a steadier income stream and greater resilience during periods of market weakness. Fund ideas: Fidelity Global Dividend W Acc (B7GJPN7) or UK-oriented Artemis Income I Acc (B2PLJH1). Smaller Companies Smaller companies are relatively underrepresented within Vanguard LifeStrategy, which is primarily invested in large-cap global indices. Adding exposure to smaller companies introduces different return drivers and offers the potential for higher long-term growth, while also broadening diversification across the market-cap spectrum. Investors should recognise, however, that this comes with higher volatility and greater investment risk. Fund ideas: Artemis US Smaller Companies I Acc GBP (BMMV576) or WS Gresham House UK Smaller Coms C Acc (BH416G5). Real Assets Real assets can provide exposure to investments that behave differently from traditional equities and bonds. Periods of persistent inflation like in 2022 have shown that conventional bond allocations can struggle when interest rates rise. Assets such as commodities, infrastructure and gold have historically exhibited lower correlations with traditional asset classes and may help protect purchasing power during inflationary periods. Fund idea: WisdomTree Enhanced Cmdty ETF - USD Acc GBP (LSE:WCOB).