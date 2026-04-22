Time to upgrade to Vanguard LifeStrategy 2.0?

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Vanguard LifeStrategy multi-asset funds have a seemingly universal appeal, with some appearing to have cemented their place in our monthly lists of bestselling investments among interactive investor customers.

It’s easy to see why; the five passive funds, which launched 15 years ago in 2011, offer investors ready-made diversification across the risk spectrum, with the individual Vanguard index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that make up the range giving you exposure to thousands of company shares.

The low cost of these equity/bond funds is also a strong draw, with an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 0.20% meaning that for every £1,000 invested, it costs investors £2 a year, plus the platform charge. Although do bear in mind that the OCF doesn’t include the trading costs incurred when the funds buy and sell holdings. However, for such funds this tends to be very low, at around 0.04%.

However, many commentators have taken issue with the funds’ “home bias” (heavy exposure to the UK market), with the asset manager telling ii that this was owing to “client preference”.

Yet in January this year, Vanguard announced that it would lower the UK exposure in its LifeStrategy funds, with the process completing by the end of June. So, for investors who own a LifeStrategy fund, UK equity exposure will fall from 25% to 20%, while UK bond holdings will drop from 35% to 20%.

Homebodies

Despite the reduction in home bias, these funds will still be notably overweight the UK, given that the UK’s weighting in the MSCI World Index – a commonly used proxy for developed stock markets – is only around 3.8%.

You might be perfectly happy with a still-hefty dose of exposure to familiar firms and feel positive about UK businesses over the long term.

But, since many of the businesses in the FTSE 100 index are multinationals – for example, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), BP (LSE:BP.), and Unilever (LSE:ULVR) – most of their revenue will be generated outside the UK, so their fortunes aren’t tied to British shores, and they aren’t insulated from global headwinds just because they are London-listed.

Another thing to mull is your view on the composition of the FTSE 100. It has a large amount of “old economy stocks”, namely financials (banks and insurers), miners and consumer staples. Mining dividends, for example, can be cut owing to fluctuating commodity prices, which is a risk. However, mining’s a highly cyclical area and there were huge payouts between 2021 and 2023, for instance.

Another thing to consider is currency moves. If you own the longstanding LifeStrategy range, you are more exposed to sterling. When the US dollar experiences a period of weakness – which has recently been the case owing to US President Donald Trump’s whipsawing policies on trade tariffs, among other factors – the pound strengthens. This is positive for LifeStrategy investors, since the UK home bias means they have more exposure to assets priced in pounds.

However, currency fluctuations are a natural part of the economic cycle, and a strengthening dollar has the opposite effect to that described above.

Time to trade in your LifeStrategy fund for the Global version ?

When Vanguard announced that it would be adjusting the LifeStrategy funds’ positioning to the UK, it also unveiled global versions of the multi-asset funds.

At first, this might seem unnecessary. Isn’t the raison d'être of the LifeStrategy range that it’s diversified so that you don’t have to think about it? Kind of. As explained above, while whichever LifeStrategy fund you hold will undoubtedly be diversified and low cost, there are biases to be aware of.

The glaring differences between the existing range and the new one is the exposure to the UK and US. For example, the equity weighting to the UK is about 25% in the old range (which will fall to 20% by the end of June) but only 3-4% for the new LifeStrategy Global funds. There are also higher weightings to Europe, Japan, Asia, and emerging markets in the new LifeStrategy Global funds compared with the old range.

The weighting to UK bonds is also notably different in the Global funds range, with the proportion invested around 4% compared with the original LifeStrategy range’s allocation of 20% (after June 2026). This difference in positioning to the UK impacts the lower-risk LifeStrategy Global funds (20% and 40% versions) the most, since they have a larger exposure to bonds.

Another thing that stands out is that Vanguard LifeStrategy Global 20% Equity A Acc has a hefty 33% weighting to one fund, Vanguard Global Bond Index. Other funds in the new range also have bigger weightings to one fund versus the more established range. For example, Vanguard LifeStrategy Global 100% Equity A Acc holds 33.3% in Vanguard FTSE Developed World ex-UK Equity Index £ Acc fund and 33.2% in Vanguard US Equity Index £ Acc.

Vanguard says that its five new funds are for people who prefer to “invest in a way that reflects global markets” and that investors must be “comfortable investing in sectors such as technology and healthcare”.

The fees are the same as its more established range, with a 0.2% yearly fund charge.

Source: Vanguard LifeStrategy factsheets dated 31 January 2026 *UK shares and bond exposure to fall to 20% by end of June 2026.

Source: Vanguard LifeStrategy Global factsheets dated 28 February 2026.

The problem with “global” is that while it strongly gives the impression of international diversification, it’s not always as diversified as the word suggests, and “global” may in essence be largely synonymous with the US, which currently makes up about 70% of the MSCI World index.

Most index funds, which are the building blocks of all LifeStrategy funds, are constructed on a market capitalisation-weighted benchmark. This means companies are weighted according to their total value relative to the index. So, in practice, investors get a larger exposure to the giant companies in an individual index.

The super-size valuations of some mega-caps such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), mean that they have a huge weighting in US and global indices. As a result, investor portfolios that include global and US indices are heavily skewed towards tech.

Don’t mess with the US?

Many investors, having witnessed the stellar returns that tech stocks have delivered over the last 15 years, alongside the promises of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, might wonder what the problem is with chunky exposure to the US. Tech could prove to be a never-ending party, and for these investors, the LifeStrategy Global fund could make a lot of sense, with its roughly 64% exposure to the US vs roughly 50% exposure for the older range.

Others feel more cautious about the valuation of stocks in the tech sphere and the huge AI spending spree, with some fearing an AI bubble. If you fall into this camp, you might prefer the old LifeStrategy range.

LifeStrategy is not the only fruit in the multi-asset funds basket

Although Vanguard LifeStrategy is undoubtedly popular, and three of the LifeStrategy funds form part of ii’s Quick-start funds range, there are several other “one-stop shop” funds out there to consider, including BlackRock MyMap and Legal & General’s Multi-Index funds.

While LifeStrategy’s funds are low cost, some multi-asset rivals have even lower charges, so it’s worth doing your research and prioritising what matters to you.

If you want a simple, “hands off” multi-asset portfolio, there’s also ii’s Managed ISA to consider, which enables you to outsource the decision-making to the experts. This could be ideal for you if you want minimum maintenance or lack confidence in choosing investments.

To open a Managed ISA, you answer a few questions about your attitude to risk and investing style and are matched to one of 10 investment portfolios.

Weighing up your options

If you own one of the longstanding Vanguard LifeStrategy funds and it’s mostly been making a return that beats inflation, and you feel content with your simple-to-understand, low-maintenance investment, you’re already winning. The overweight to the UK market in the existing LifeStrategy range – which will still exist even after Vanguard’s reduction – may be advantageous in your eyes, or at the very least unconcerning.

However, if you are hungering for more exposure to global markets (read the US, as explained above), and gung-ho on tech, you might prefer to make an active choice about which passive fund is the best fit for you and your goals.