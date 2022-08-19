Funds Fan: investment trust bargains, and top US investor interview
19th August 2022 08:58
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead discuss the latest fund and investment trust news; including Terry Smith’s portfolio activity, investment trust discount opportunities, and change at the top at Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT).
Later in the podcast, Sam interviews Cormac Weldon, fund manager of Artemis US Smaller Companies. Weldon details recent portfolio changes, as well as offering his insight into the relative value of US shares and smaller companies at the moment. The fund is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list.
- Find out about: Free regular investing | Interactive investor Offers | ii Super 60 Investments
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