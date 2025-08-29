Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offers:
Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and exclusions apply.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.
We know family comes first. We want to help give the people you love the opportunity to invest. Give the gift of financial control and support your nearest and dearest in building a secure future.
When you invest with ii, you can gift your family members a Stocks and Shares ISA and/or Trading Account, and invest up to £100,000 with no monthly account fee. They’ll pay our normal investing fees if they want to buy and sell investments. Terms apply.
When you invest with ii, you can recommend us to as many friends as you’d like and get £200 for each one that funds their account with at least £5,000.
To get your cash reward, make sure you have a Trading Account. Don’t worry if you don’t, you can add one later.
Once your friend has signed up and funded their account, they’ll get 6 months with no ii account fee. They’ll still pay our normal trading fees to buy and sell investments. Terms apply.
We all want our children to succeed, and a Junior ISA can help them put their strongest financial foot forward. By saving regularly and investing wisely, your child could have a head start for their future savings.
You can open as many Junior ISAs for as many children as you have. Our Junior ISA is free as part of our easy monthly subscription plans, Investor or Super Investor, which you can change at any time.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
You won’t be charged for your trades, so you can save your money for where you need it most.
Join ii Community - the free social trading network built for ii customers.
Connect, compare portfolios, and talk strategy with like-minded investors. Whether you’re after expert insights from our award-winning journalists or want to swap ideas in private groups, this is your space to stay sharp, informed, and inspired.
While most other providers take a percentage of your wealth, we charge a low, flat fee. So you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.
We’ve been helping people invest for 30 years. Our multi-award-winning range of accounts and expert insights are built on decades of experience.
Our award-winning customer service team is only a phone call away. It’s why over 50% of our customers have been with us for more than 10 years.