ii SIPP Index: Q4 2025 & Q1 2026 - portfolio positioning for and within retirement

Interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, has launched its latest SIPP index, looking at how pension investors have been investing their SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 - both in accumulation and drawdown.

You can read the full report on the interactive investor website here.

The pension landscape is shifting on several fronts, with more pension savers relying on defined contribution schemes to fund retirement, the Finance Act 2026 making its way through Parliament, meaning pensions will form part of inheritance tax calculations from April next year, and pension salary sacrifice contributions above £2,000 facing national insurance from April 2029. The goalposts continue to shift.

interactive investor continues to call for greater clarity and consistency for pension savers, and its latest index shows how SIPP customers are investing throughout their working life and into retirement, even with so much uncertainty.

Key findings:

Passive funds remain popular with ii’s SIPP investors, with allocations to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) increasing for customers in both accumulation and drawdown

Customers continue to favour funds, which occupied seven out of the top 10 slots for regular investments during Q4 2025 and Q1 2026

Allocations to investment trusts slightly declined for customers in both accumulation and drawdown

Investment performance is down over three months, in what’s been a choppy time for markets, but ii customer performance is up significantly over the longer term (12 and 24 months).

Digging into the latest findings and trends, Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Expert at interactive investor, says: “At interactive investor we are agnostic in terms of how investors choose to invest, whether that be through funds, investment trusts, ETFs or for those who have more time and dedication - individual shares.

“However, we feel that it is vital to provide investors with the full suite of options as, at certain points of the investment journey, investors may prefer to dial up or dial down exposure to certain types of investments.

“For example, in the accumulation phase, particularly for those at the start of their investment journey, our data points to ETFs becoming a greater part of portfolios, almost doubling in percentage terms over the past four years (from an average holding of 9% in Q1 2022 to 17.6% in Q1 2026). When looking under the bonnet, the fund type investors often turn to are global ETFs, which for a very low cost (typically below 0.2% a year), aim to replicate the return of the global stock market index. This type of ETF provides investors with exposure to thousands of companies across multiple countries and sectors. Therefore, many investors view a global ETF as a core holding in a portfolio that can be tucked away with confidence for the long term.

“However, balance is key when it comes to investing. While a global ETF is a worthy contender as a core strategy, holding other types of funds alongside it that are offering something sufficiently different can help investors to achieve greater levels of diversification. With actively managed funds, including investment trusts, it is important to look under the bonnet to ascertain how the fund manager is attempting to beat the market it is essentially competing against, and then making your own judgement call on whether the style of the fund and the composition of the portfolio has the ability to add value over the long term.

“For post-retirement portfolios, those in drawdown, our data shows that ETFs are also rising more in popularity. However, investors are casting their nets wider. Despite allocations to investment trusts declining, the closed-ended fund structure has a five-percentage point higher weighting for those in drawdown versus the accumulation phase.

“For me, one of the key ‘bells and whistles’ that investment trusts have in their toolkit is the ability to smooth income payments over time, due to being able to retain 15% of income generated each year in a revenue reserve. During lean periods, such reserves can be dipped into to maintain or increase dividend payouts. This is not a theoretical advantage – a large number of investment trusts utilised revenue reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic and the global financial crisis, in order to keep income flowing during those dividend droughts. Due to this, 20 investment trusts have delivered at least 20 consecutive dividend increases. In addition, there are 30 investment trusts that have increased their dividends for 10 or more consecutive years, but fewer than 20 years.”