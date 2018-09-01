What is a SIPP? 

Making contributions into a SIPP

You, and your employer, can make regular or one-off contributions to your SIPP, which may help to increase your income at retirement and bring you closer to your retirement goals. As long as you stay within your annual allowance, you can make your SIPP contribution at any time, and there is no maximum SIPP contribution. You can carry forward any unused allowance from the previous 3 tax years. The current tax year allowance is £40,000, and the current lifetime allowance is £1,055,000.

You can contribute up to 100% of your annual income. If you have no UK earnings, or are earning less than £3,600 a year you can still pay contributions up to £2,880 and claim tax relief of £720. We will claim your tax relief for you, and this can take between 6 - 11 weeks.

SIPP Charges and Rates

Our administration fee is just £10 whilst you are building your pension pot. Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly drawdown fee.

Our service plan is £9.99 per month. Each month you will receive a free credit worth £7.99, to use against any trade Our fair flat fees ensure that your costs stay the same even as your investments grow. Over a long-term investment, our low-cost SIPP could help you save £20,000 or more compared to our competitors.

SIPP Inheritance - what happens to my SIPP when I die?

You can pass your pension pot on to your loved ones when you die, which is a tax-efficient way of managing your estate. You simply need to keep your Expression of Wishes up to date so the trustees have an indication of how you would like your pension fund distributed. If you die before your 75th birthday and the funds are transferred within two years of your death, your pension pot will be passed on to your beneficiaries tax-free. If you die after your 75th birthday, they will be liable to pay income tax.

How do I access my SIPP?

You can access your ii SIPP 24/7 via your desktop or tablet, and you can manage your SIPP on the move with our mobile app. Our award-winning UK-based support team is available Monday to Friday from 7.45am to 5.30pm. Account holders are able to get in touch using secure messaging.