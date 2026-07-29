ii view: Ford powers annual profit prediction higher

Second-quarter results to 30 June

Revenue down 3.8% to $48.3 billion (£36.3 billion)

Adjusted profit (EBIT) up 19% to $2.5 billion

Adjusted earnings up 14% to 42 US cents per share

Quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, unchanged from previous quarter

Guidance:

Now expects adjusted annual profit (EBIT) of $10-11 billion, up from a previous $8.5-10.5 billion

Chief executive Jim Farley said:

“We delivered another strong quarter and raised our full-year guidance, but the more important story is the growing evidence that Ford is becoming a more profitable, more disciplined and genuinely different company.”

ii round-up:

Automaker Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) upped full-year profit hopes as pricing power for hybrids, off-roaders and trucks helped second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates.

The Michigan headquartered company now expects full-year adjusted profit (EBIT) of $10-11 billion, up from a previous $8.5-10.5 billion.

Shares in the S&P 500 company rose 5% in post results US trading having come into these latest numbers up by 14% so far in 2026. That’s ahead of a near 9% gain for the S&P itself. Fellow automakers such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen AG (XETRA:VOW) and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:AML) are all down by double digit percentages year-to-date.

Ford operates across the three core divisions of Ford Blue, offering combustible engines and hybrid vehicles, Ford Pro making commercial vehicles and Ford e providing all electric vehicles.

Annual profit hopes for the Blue and Pro divisions were raised by $0.5 billion each to potential outcomes of $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion respectively.

The annual loss for Ford e is now expected to be around $4 billion, down from a previous $4.5 billion.

A halving of sales at Ford e during the quarter left second-quarter revenues down 3.8% at $48.3 billion. An ongoing focus on costs and a 4% reduction year-over-year aided a 14% rise in adjusted earnings during the period to 42 US cents per share. Analysts had forecast 35 cents per share.

Accompanying management comments highlighted Ford Energy as a fresh source of growth. The group’s energy business generates close to 20 gigawatts (GWh) with possibilities to expand to 40 GWh, and data centre operators are rumoured as potential customers.

A declared third-quarter dividend of 15 US cents per share is unchanged from the current quarter.

ii view:

Started in 1903, Ford’s home US market remains by far its biggest at just under two-thirds of sales last year. Other important markets were Canada, the UK and Mexico. Combustion engine sales up 5.5% year-over-year to 1,891,939 accounted for most sales in 2025. Hybrid vehicles sales rose 21.7% to 228,072, while electric vehicle (EV) sales fell 14% to 84,113.

For investors, although potentially reduced, annual losses for the e or EV business continue to be forecast. Trump trade tariffs have previously impacted business. A forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio above the three-year average may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap, while Chinese competitors such as BYD are now firmly targeting established Ford markets.

To the upside, Ford achieved a market share gain of 0.6% to 13.2% in the group’s key US market during 2025. An adjusted profit margin of 6.5% in the first half of this year is up from 3.1% in H1 2025, underlining progress in improving profitability. A diversity of both product and geographical regions exists, while a move into the energy sector could offer growth in future.

For now, and while many risks remain, growth opportunities and a forecast dividend yield of around 4% will likely see at least income investors buckle up for the ride.

Positives

Action to restructure the business taken

Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)

Negatives

Uncertain economic outlook

Previous staff industrial action

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong hold