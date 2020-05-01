How to get started with US share trading
From Amazon to Zoom... our guide to investing in US markets
Results for the second quarter of 2020 from big US companies like Apple, Amazon and Tesla will give investors a first glimpse of how the global pandemic has affected profits in corporate America, for better or worse.
Crucially, investors will get answers to some big questions. Have tech stocks already peaked, or will they keep rising? Are markets overvalued? Should I keep buying because equities are the only option?
The answer to these questions could provide opportunities for both bulls and bears.
How to buy US shares
Set up your account for US trading
There are a few things you need to do before you can add US shares to your account.
— Complete a W8-BEN form. This usually reduces the amount of tax you pay on US dividends. You can find the form, and instructions for sending it back to us, on our Useful Forms page. You don't need to do this if you are only investing in a SIPP.
— Agree to our online Exchange Agreements so you can get live US prices. To do this, log in to your account, click ‘Trading’ and select ‘Trade now’. Then click the ‘International’ tab, followed by ‘Sign the exchange agreements.
Do your research
You can find ideas by visiting our International investing page, or head over to our international shares news.
— Jump to: What shares can I buy?
You’re ready to go
A few useful things to remember about trading US shares:
— US trading is open from 9.30am to 4pm Eastern time, so you can trade later than UK shares.
— You will see prices in dollars and cents – not pounds and pence.
— When you trade US shares, you will not see the 15-second countdown with a fixed price as you do with UK shares. Your order will be sent directly to the US exchange, and the actual traded price will be confirmed when the trade completes.
Fees and charges for US share dealing
- US share trading is included in your service plan (£9.99 per month).
- We give you a free trade every month, which can be used to buy and sell US shares.
- When you convert your currency, there is a foreign exchange fee of up to 1.5%.
- If you plan on making a lot of international trades, our Funds Fan or Super Investor service plans could save you money in the long run.
Key dates
Our US earnings calendar highlights the key dates to look out for.
News and insights
Our experts give their views on the international markets.
