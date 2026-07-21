How to get started with US share trading

From Amazon to Zoom... our guide to investing in US markets.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Other fees and trading charges may apply, separate to the monthly fee.
You can buy and sell US shares with any of our investment accounts. It only takes a few minutes to get started.
Before trading US incorporated stocks you will need to:
— Sign the online Exchange Agreements
These are agreements with international exchanges which allow us to provide live international share prices to you. When you attempt to trade a non-UK listed stock you will automatically be prompted to sign the exchange agreement.
— Complete a W-8BEN form
A W-8BEN form confirms you're not a U.S. resident and may reduce the tax withheld on U.S. dividends and interest payments depending on your country’s tax treaty with the U.S. You can do this online by logging in and visiting our Useful Forms page. You don't need to do this if you are only investing in the ii SIPP.
More information and guidance on completing a W-8BEN can be found here.
You can find ideas by visiting our International investing page, or head over to our international shares news.
— Jump to: What shares can I buy?
A few useful things to remember about trading US shares:
— US markets are usually open from 2.30pm to 9pm UK time (that's 9.30am to 4pm Eastern time) - so you can trade later than UK shares.
— You will see prices in dollars and cents – not pounds and pence.
— When you trade US shares, you will not see the 15-second countdown with a fixed price as you do with UK shares. Your order will be sent directly to the US exchange, and the actual traded price will be confirmed when the trade completes.
— With our Trading Account and SIPP, you can convert pounds into dollars and hold it in your account until you’re ready to trade. This saves you having to pay currency conversion fees on every trade.
Investing internationally isn't just about which markets you can access – it's about how you access them. It determines how much control you have and the costs you save.
You get direct access to leading stock exchanges in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. This means you can take advantage of full trading hours, real-time prices and get access to IPOs and share splits when they happen.
Hold and invest with up to 9 different currencies in your Personal Pension (SIPP) or Trading Account. Control when to convert, save on FX fees and take home interest from your GBP, EUR and USD balances.
Another benefit of direct access to international markets? There’s no more middleman or mark-ups. You get the price you see: it’s real-time, transparent and better value for you.