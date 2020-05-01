How to get started with US share trading



Results for the second quarter of 2020 from big US companies like Apple, Amazon and Tesla will give investors a first glimpse of how the global pandemic has affected profits in corporate America, for better or worse.

Crucially, investors will get answers to some big questions. Have tech stocks already peaked, or will they keep rising? Are markets overvalued? Should I keep buying because equities are the only option?

The answer to these questions could provide opportunities for both bulls and bears.

