Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Second-quarter earnings season began in earnest during the second full week of July. After a strong start to 2026, a deal to end the Iran conflict likely came too late for many US companies, so it’ll be interesting to see how badly business was impacted during March through June. Investors and President Trump will want enough good news to get them through to November’s midterm elections. They’ll also be looking for further indications that billions spent on AI can one day deliver the promised boost to profits.
US financial data group FactSet forecasts earnings for the S&P 500 index grew by 47.4% in Q2 2026, which will mark the highest earnings growth rate reported by the index since Q2 2021.
The calendar below, which we will update every week, shows the US companies most held and actively traded by interactive investor customers that are about to report results in the next two weeks.
US-listed companies announcing their quarterly earnings in the coming weeks.
|Key: PMO = Pre Market Open | AMC = After Market Close | E = Estimated
|Dates
|Company
|Mon 10 Aug
|
Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) PMO
AST SpaceMobile Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ASTS) AMC
|Tue 11 Aug
|
CoreWeave Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:CRWV) AMC
|Wed 12 Aug
|
Nebius Group NV Shs Class-A- (NASDAQ:NBIS) PMO
|Thu 13 Aug
|
JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) PMO
|Fri 14 Aug
|
No noteworthy announcements
|Mon 17 Aug
|
No noteworthy announcements
|Tue 18 Aug
|
Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) PMO
|Wed 19 Aug
|Thu 20 Aug
|Fri 21 Aug
|
No noteworthy announcements
Updated: 7 August 2026. This page will be updated weekly on Fridays. The next update will take place on 14 August 2026.
Source: nasdaq.com, company websites
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.