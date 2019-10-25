US Q3 2019 earnings season
US Q3 2019 earnings season
Earnings season in the United States is a period where a large number of publicly-traded US companies report their quarterly earnings.
Banking giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup got the US third quarter earnings season unofficially underway on Tuesday 15 October.
Analysts at FactSet, the US financial data group, estimate a -4.7% decline in S&P 500 earnings for Q3, which will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year decline in earnings since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.
The calendar, and table below, which we'll keep updated throughout, displays the US companies most held by interactive investor customers that report results in the period.
Earnings calendar
Key: = Pre Market Open = After Market Close
|Mon 14 Oct
|Tue 15 Oct
|Wed 16 Oct
|Thu 17 Oct
|Fri 18 Oct
|
Philip Morris International (PM)
|Mon 21 Oct
|Tue 22 Oct
|Wed 23 Oct
|Thu 24 Oct
|Fri 25 Oct
|
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
|Mon 28 Oct
|Tue 29 Oct
|Wed 30 Oct
|Thu 31 Aug
|Fri 1 Nov
|
Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
|Mon 4 Nov
|Tue 5 Nov
|Wed 6 Nov
|Thu 7 Nov
|Fri 8 Nov
|Mon 11 Nov
|Tue 12 Nov
|Wed 13 Nov
|Thu 14 Nov
|Fri 15 Nov
