US earnings season - Q2 2026

US earnings season - Q2 2026

Earnings season in the United States is a period where a large number of publicly-traded US companies report their quarterly earnings.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Second-quarter earnings season began in earnest during the second full week of July. After a strong start to 2026, a deal to end the Iran conflict likely came too late for many US companies, so it’ll be interesting to see how badly business was impacted during March through June. Investors and President Trump will want enough good news to get them through to November’s midterm elections. They’ll also be looking for further indications that billions spent on AI can one day deliver the promised boost to profits.

US financial data group FactSet forecasts earnings for the S&P 500 index grew by 47.4% in Q2 2026, which will mark the highest earnings growth rate reported by the index since Q2 2021.

The calendar below, which we will update every week, shows the US companies most held and actively traded by interactive investor customers that are about to report results in the next two weeks.

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Upcoming earnings

US-listed companies announcing their quarterly earnings in the coming weeks.

Key: PMO = Pre Market Open  |  AMC = After Market Close  |  E = Estimated

Updated: 7 August 2026. This page will be updated weekly on Fridays. The next update will take place on 14 August 2026.

Source: nasdaq.com, company websites

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

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