Earnings season in the United States is a period where a large number of publicly-traded US companies report their quarterly earnings.

view the earnings calendar

 

Banking giants JPMorgan ChaseWells Fargo and Citigroup got the US third quarter earnings season unofficially underway on Tuesday 15 October.

Analysts at FactSet, the US financial data group, estimate a -4.7% decline in S&P 500 earnings for Q3, which will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year decline in earnings since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.

The calendar, and table below, which we'll keep updated throughout, displays the US companies most held by interactive investor customers that report results in the period.

Earnings calendar

Key:  = Pre Market Open   = After Market Close

Mon 14 Oct Tue 15 Oct Wed 16 Oct Thu 17 Oct Fri 18 Oct
 

Citigroup Inc (C)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Netflix Inc (NFLX)

International Business Machines (IBM)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

American Express (AXP)

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Mon 21 Oct Tue 22 Oct Wed 23 Oct Thu 24 Oct Fri 25 Oct
 

McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Snap Inc A (SNAP)

Boeing (BA)

AT&T (T)

Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ford Motor Co (F)

Twitter Inc (TWTR)

3M Co (MMM)

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Visa Inc Class A (V)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Illumina (ILMN)

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Aon (AON)

Mon 28 Oct Tue 29 Oct Wed 30 Oct Thu 31 Aug Fri 1 Nov

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Alphabet Inc A (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Pfizer (PFE)

Shopify (SHOP)

Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Mastercard (MA)

General Motors (GM)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

General Electric (GE)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

CME Group (CME)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Facebook (FB)

Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Twilio (TWLO)

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Ball Corp (BLL)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Chevron (CVX)

Alibaba Group (BABA)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRK.B)

Mon 4 Nov Tue 5 Nov Wed 6 Nov Thu 7 Nov Fri 8 Nov

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Square (SQ)

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Baidu (BIDU)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Walt Disney (DIS)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

The Trade Desk (TTD)

Liberty Global Class A (LBTYA)

 
Mon 11 Nov Tue 12 Nov Wed 13 Nov Thu 14 Nov Fri 15 Nov
   

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Walmart (WMT)

NVIDIA (NVDA)

 

Key:  = Pre Market Open   = After Market Close

