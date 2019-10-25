Banking giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup got the US third quarter earnings season unofficially underway on Tuesday 15 October.

Analysts at FactSet, the US financial data group, estimate a -4.7% decline in S&P 500 earnings for Q3, which will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year decline in earnings since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.

The calendar, and table below, which we'll keep updated throughout, displays the US companies most held by interactive investor customers that report results in the period.