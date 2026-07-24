Longstanding fund managers to retire

Equity income manager James Henderson and bond specialist Jenna Barnard, both of Janus Henderson, are due to retire.

James Henderson, who works on the Law Debenture Corporation Ord (LSE:LWDB) investment trust, as well as on Lowland Ord (LSE:LWI) and Janus Henderson UK Eq Inc&Gr I Acc (0749422) alongside Laura Foll, will retire in June next year.

Foll, who “has worked alongside James for many years and has played an increasingly central role in managing the portfolios”, will continue as lead portfolio manager.

Law Debenture, which generates a chunk of its revenues from a professional services business and allows further flexibility for its portfolio managers, has enjoyed an especially strong run in recent years.

It has returned around 97% in the five years to 23 July 2026, making it the second-strongest performer in the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) UK Equity Income sector after Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL).

Bond and tech moves

Janus Henderson will see another well-known manager retire at the end of 2026, in the form of fixed-income specialist Jenna Barnard. She has spent two decades as a manager on the Janus Henderson Strategic Bond I Acc (0753382) fund, which she ran with John Pattullo until his retirement last year.

John Lloyd is due to take on portfolio management responsibilities across the firm’s global bond range, although the departure of both Pattullo and Barnard may feel like a loss of two very experienced names.

Meanwhile, Graeme Clark, a manager from the company’s global technology leaders team, will retire in June 2027.