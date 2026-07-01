Must read: reaction to AB Foods and Nike updates
ii’s head of investment rounds up the morning’s big news.
1st July 2026 08:55
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
Share on
Associated British Foods Q3
In its third-quarter trading statement, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) said the Middle East conflict has weakened the European profit outlook for its sugar business on rising gas price expectations next year, sending shares lower this morning.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
The sugar division is now expected to report a full-year loss of between £25 million and £60 million after sales fell by 4% in Q3 on lower average selling prices. Elsewhere in its food business, grocery revenue grew by 1% in Q3 and agriculture revenue fell 14%.
All in all, this doesn’t bode too well for the food business which will soon have to stand on its own two feet once the Primark demerger completes. Sugar is the most notable vulnerability in the remaining food business, while grocery appears more resilient with support from key trusted household brands like Twinings.
ABF’s retail business will also face challenges of its own post demerger with intense competition in fast fashion and its weak online presence. Primark’s like-for-like sales fell 2.2% in Q3. In the UK, it struggled in April and May amid unseasonable weather and weak consumer sentiment.
- Stockwatch: is this major event a trigger to buy the shares?
- The FTSE 100 stocks paying an extra £1bn of dividends in July
- Have delayed mega-IPOs intensified pressure on AI funding?
However, ABF maintained its guidance for Primark despite a difficult clothing market, especially in Europe. The US was a bright spot with sales growth of 16% and three new store openings, but this market only accounts for a small percentage of overall revenues, making it more of a ‘jam tomorrow’ contributor. ABF said it is on track for the demerger to complete before the end of 2027 calendar year.
Nike Q4
Once the only worthwhile destination for sportswear shoppers, Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) has firmly fallen out of fashion. At first glance, its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings were respectable, with adjusted earnings per share hitting 20 cents on revenues of $10.97 billion, both ahead of expectations. It also received a boost from a one-off tariff return of almost $986 million.
However, this was shrugged off by traders, with shares falling in the post market session after North America revenue grew by a sluggish 3% and Greater China sales slumped 12%. Its guidance was also uninspiring, with forecasts for earnings to be ‘flattish’ in fiscal Q1 and Q2 in 2027, suggesting little near-term improvement.
- eyeQ: should you follow Nancy Pelosi’s latest trade?
- Insider: FTSE 250 directors buy big at record low valuation
- 10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts
Nike has been dealing with an uncertain macro backdrop that’s weighing on discretionary spending and cost inflation from the Iran war, combined with intensifying competition versus fresher, more exciting, agile brands like On, Hoka and Alo as well as local sportswear brands in China.
Nike has been trying to leverage the football World Cup in the USA to support its turnaround plans and build momentum through advertising and social media, but there’s a long way to go for Nike to revitalise its former dominance, and trend-chasing shoppers are notoriously fickle.
Shares in Nike are down by more than a third so far this year.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.