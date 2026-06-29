10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 26 June 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Semiconductor stock Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) took the top spot in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform following bumper third-quarter results that demolished estimates and amid an insatiable appetite for chips in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The company, whose shares have experienced a vertiginous rise this year - lifting just over 800% in 12 months - published results on Thursday but has since been caught up in tech jitters that have dogged markets over concerns about colossal AI spending and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Other new entries in the table include second-placed Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), which billionaire US investor Bill Ackman described as a business with “a very difficult to disrupt position” in a recent video interview with interactive investor.

Ackman also shared his views on Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) - ranked third this week - following its IPO, which was the biggest in history to date. Elon Musk’s brainchild has come down from the clouds in terms of its valuation, but at $153 at the time of writing, is still above its IPO float price of $135. The only other Nasdaq-listed firm in the table is bitcoin proxy Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR), which was a new entry.

Takeover target easyJet (LSE:EZJ) was being snapped up by investors last week. The budget airline has given suitor Castlelake - which has made four bids for the FTSE 250 firm - until 5 July to make a new offer or walk away.

FTSE 100 heavyweights Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) both slipped down the table to sixth and ninth place respectively, while investors have likely moved in to buy the dip in fellow blue-chip BP (LSE:BP.). The energy giant has endured a difficult few weeks on the back of falling oil prices amid tensions between Iran and the US. Analyst Robert Stephens recently asked whether the firm still has investment potential, although its current dividend yield of 5.3% is likely to keep it firmly on the radar of income-seeking investors.

AIM-listed semiconductor wafer manufacturer IQE (LSE:IQE), joins the table in eighth place. This £620 million company’s products are used in satellites, making it a “space chip” play. Its annual general meeting is tomorrow (30 June).

Finally, at the bottom of the top 10 lies clean energy technology developer Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR). This month, the mid-cap announced that it has generated £103 million in an oversubscribed capital raise to support the commercialisation of its solid oxide technology platform, Endura. Shares in Ceres Power at the time of writing were £458.50, with the shares have risen 451% in a year.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Appetite for funds invested in the space theme appears to have waned somewhat, with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) losing some ground and Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) exiting our weekly bestseller list.

Baillie Gifford’s flagship investment trust, boosted this year by its exposure to Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX), falls by three places into the fifth spot.

The cash fund Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) holds on to the top spot, while the four broad tracker funds in the list all move up.

A volatile week for the tech sector has meanwhile seen funds focused on this area slip back slightly, with Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) down to seventh place and L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) slipping to eighth.

Meanwhile, Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7) stays in the top five, while the high-yielding Asian equity income trust Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL) re-enters the list.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.