The stocks best placed to benefit from interest rate cuts
There are high hopes that the Bank of England will cut borrowing costs three times over the next year. Here are the companies that could benefit the most.
23rd July 2026 15:56
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Saga (LSE:SAGA) and Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) are among the top picks after a City bank this week selected the stocks it regards as well placed for an interest rate cutting cycle.
Berenberg economists expect the Bank of England’s policy rate to fall from 3.75% to 3% in mid-2027 as the central bank tightens its focus on stabilising the labour market.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
That’s in contrast to the wider market, which is still pricing in two Bank of England rate hikes in the next 12 months. The next policy meeting concludes on Thursday 30 July, when a no-change decision is forecast and will be accompanied by updated projections for growth and inflation.
UBS agrees that the next move by the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could be a cut, with the City institution seeing February and April next year as possible dates.
It said: “Even in a scenario in which the MPC were to hike rates, the weaker starting point for the economy would, in our view, imply a relatively rapid reversal via rate cuts thereafter.
“So, while we do not rule out BoE rate hikes, we continue to see them as a risk scenario rather than the base case.”
Berenberg said its economists’ expectations presented an opportunity to look at mispriced domestic cyclicals that offer healthy total shareholder returns with strong fundamentals.
It added: “This rate-cut cycle is unlikely to radically reshape the market dynamics that have driven returns in UK equities, so we would hesitate with carte blanche exposure to domestic cyclicals.
“Our two preferred ways to take cyclical exposure are travel and leisure, and construction and housebuilders.”
- FTSE 100 shares round-up: Centrica, Relx, Howden Joinery, 3i
- Pension age to rise? How you can still retire on your terms
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
It is also positive on UK banks and the broader financial sector as it does not view a lower-rate environment as a significant headwind, particularly given the size and duration of the structural hedges used by lenders to smooth out interest rate volatility.
The bank points out that long-term interest rates are still likely to remain at a higher level than the rolling average yields of the UK banks’ structural hedge books, meaning that earnings would still grow materially over the next two years.
It has a price target on NatWest shares of 860p for an upside of more than 25% on today’s price.
The bank adds that any headwind from potential lower short-term interest rates could be offset by a combination of cyclical bounce-back in loan demand and more benign asset quality.
Elsewhere in financial services, Berenberg believes IntegraFin Holdings (LSE:IHP) should continue to benefit from the growing demand for financial advice in the UK.
The FTSE 250 stock, which provides financial planning tools alongside a range of investments and tax-efficient wrappers, is backed with a Buy recommendation and price target of 460p.
Having held a neutral view on Barratt Redrow for several years, Berenberg recently upgraded its rating to Buy with a price target of 348p. The stock traded at 292.5p on Thursday afternoon.
- Q1 results underline that transforming BT is ‘a marathon, not a sprint’
- Don't miss these key summer investing events
- Wall Street tipped to smash more records this year
While the trading outlook remains challenging, Berenberg said the housebuilder looked attractive when considering its low tangible net asset value, strong balance sheet and scope for capital returns.
It added: “If the UK economy is to recover faster than expected with lower-than-expected financing costs, we view Barratt Redrow as very well positioned to benefit from this scenario, which could result in a faster-than-expected recovery in both volumes and margins, both of which are at depressed levels.”
The other pick of the construction and housebuilders is kitchens supplier Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN), which is backed with a price target of 1,075p.
In travel and leisure, Berenberg said UK rate cuts would contribute to materially lower interest costs for the over 50s holidays and insurance business Saga.
While the company has deleveraged materially in recent years, it notes that its leverage ratio of net debt to underlying earnings is still more than three times.
On the demand side, it said a lower-rate environment supported the value of its customers’ housing and investment assets and should feed through into wealth and spending confidence.
It added: “Long term, we are bullish on Saga’s growth potential, which together with improvements in cash conversion should accelerate deleveraging and bring shareholder returns back into view.”
The bank has a price target of 1,025p, which compares with today’s 643p and the 264p seen at the start of December. The other recommendation in the sector is bowling centre operator Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), whose customer base is weighted towards families and younger adults.
The bank said: “Lower rates ease mortgage and consumer credit costs for this cohort, directly supporting demand for discretionary, lower-ticket leisure spend like bowling.” A target of 450p compares with today’s price for the FTSE 250-listed stock of 282.5p.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.