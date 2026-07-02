Top 10 most-bought ETFs: June 2026

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors continued to back the semiconductor sector in June, but seemingly via a different product than in May.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF GBP (LSE:SMGB), which made it all the way up to second place in May’s bestseller list, has vanished from our table. Our tally of real-time buys in June, which gives a sense of the more tactical selections made by ii customers, puts it in 18th place.

Interestingl, a different semiconductor fund has entered the list, in the form of the iShares MSCI Global Semicondctrs ETF$Acc GBP (LSE:SEMI). The iShares ETF slightly beats the VanEck fund’s one-year return of 176.2% with gains of 186.8%, but fails to beat its three-year return of around 320% with gains of 297%.

Both funds come with the same yearly fee, of 0.35%, although in terms of portfolio composition it’s VanEck’s offering that looks more concentrated.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), which has been on a tear in the last year, accounted for 14.3% of the VanEck fund at the end of May but a slightly lower 9.9% of the iShares portfolio on 29 June. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) accounted for roughly 12% of the VanEck fund and 7.9% of the iShares fund.

Both shares have continued to rise since the end of May, the date at which VanEck last disclosed its position sizes.

Full steam ahead

Meanwhile, investors have largely continued to use ETFs to bet on some of the biggest companies in the world. The Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ), with its tech skew and decent-sized allocations to NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Micron Technology and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), moves up six places into second.

However, a three-times levered Nasdaq ETF exits the table this month.

Broad tracker funds continue to populate much of the list, from both share classes of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc (LSE:VWRA) to its rival, the Invesco FTSE All-World ETF Acc GBP (LSE:FWRG), as well as both share classes of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG).

When it comes to global trackers it’s notable that investors still favour the “All-World” options, which have some exposure to emerging markets and will have benefited from strong returns in the region.

Elsewhere we see the VanEck Space Innovators ETF A USD Acc GBP (LSE:JEDG) maintain its presence in the lower echelons of the list. As the table shows, returns have been strong in recent years, and the fund is certainly benefiting from the excitement generated by the Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) for the time being.

Beyond that, precious metals may have struggled in recent months but investors have kept the faith, with iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) and iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN) both still in the list.

Top 10 most-popular ETFs in June

Source: FE. Top 10 based on number of buys in June. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.