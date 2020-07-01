What are FTSE Tracker Funds?

FTSE tracker funds are low-cost, passive investment funds that follow the performance of a FTSE index.

A FTSE (Financial Times Stock Exchange) index is a list of stocks traded on the London Stock Exchange. They reflect the performance of the UK stock market. For example, the FTSE 100 follows the UK’s largest 100 companies.

There are many indices that represent different segments of the FTSE, such as the FTSE 100 Index, the FTSE 250 Index, the FTSE 350 Index, the FTSE All-Share Index the FTSE Fledgling Index and the FTSE Small Cap Index.

