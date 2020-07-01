What is an index tracker fund?

An index tracker fund is a simple, low-cost way of investing in all the companies in a particular market index, such as the FTSE 100.

They are often considered lower-risk investments, because they are spread across so many shares. This reduces the impact of a few shares underperforming. But remember that no investment is risk-free.

Index tracker funds are also low-cost because they require less management. However, this may also mean lower returns than actively managed funds.

You can find several index tracker funds in our ii Super 60 list.