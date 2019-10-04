The Week Ahead: easyJet, US results season, volatility
Expect more volatility in a quiet week for UK results, with ex-FTSE 100 airline easyJet the highlight.
4th October 2019 13:54
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
There seems no end to market volatility, so expect more of the same in a quiet week for UK results, the highlight of which is likely to be ex-FTSE 100 airline easyJet.
Monday 7 October
Trading Statements
Sensyne Health
Tuesday 8 October
Trading Statements
easyJet, Stock Spirits, YouGov
Wednesday 9 October
Trading Statements
PageGroup, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Laura Ashley, Fastforward Innovations
Thursday 10 October
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Centrica (LSE:CNA), Weir Group (LSE:WEIR), Spectris (LSE:SXS), Saga (LSE:SAGA), Bodycote (LSE:BOY), Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX)
Trading statements
Mondi, Dunelm, Hargreaves Lansdown, N Brown
AGM/EGM
Hargreaves Lansdown
Friday 11 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.