The Week Ahead: FTSE reshuffle, Ashtead, ITV, US jobs
interactive investor's head of markets tells us what to watch for in the days ahead.
28th February 2020 17:12
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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UK company results are winding down, but there’s no shortage of likely catalysts for stock prices. interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter tells us what to watch for.
Monday 2 March 2020
Trading statements
Johnson Service Group, Greencoat Renewables, Hiscox, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Senior
AGM/EGM
Midatech Pharma, JPMorgan Russian Securities
Tuesday 3 March
Trading Statements
Intertek, John Laing, XP Power, 4imprint, Cairn Homes, Fresnillo, Ashtead, Hutchison China, Direct Line Insurance, Greggs, Huntsworth, Travis Perkins, GoCo Group, DX Group, Robert Walters, Rotork, Keller, Apax Global Alpha, Craneware, Ibstock, International Game Technology, IWG
AGM/EGM
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Sirius Minerals
Wednesday 4 March
Trading statements
BATM Advanced, Allergy Therapeutics, Hostelworld Group, Mpac Group, Crystal Amber Fund, Vivo Energy, Legal & General, Polymetal International, TT Electronics, Biffa, Hill & Smith Holdings, Elementis
AGM/EGM
Pressure Technologies, Inland Homes, Chemring
Thursday 5 March
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Redrow (LSE:RDW), McCarthy & Stone (LSE:MCS), Renishaw (LSE:RSW), SSP Group (LSE:SSPG), Aviva (LSE:AV.)
Trading statements
ITV, Aviva, Schroders, Melrose Industries, Spirent Communications, IndigoVision Group, Spire Healthcare, Gresham House, Coats Group, Kier Group, Domino's Pizza Group, Admiral, Headlam, GVC Holdings, Intu Properties, CLS Holdings, Capita, Capital & Regional, Premier Oil, PageGroup, Tyman, Synthomer
AGM/EGM
Shoe Zone
Friday 6 March
Nothing scheduled so far
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