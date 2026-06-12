Week Ahead: Tesco set to steal headlines
It’s a much quieter period for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.
12th June 2026 14:38
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 15 June
Trading statements
Peel Hunt Ltd, Team Internet Group
AGM/EGM
AEP Plantations, CRISM Therapeutics Corp, East Star Resources, Galantas Gold, Jubilee Metals Group, Metals Exploration, Mission Group
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Tuesday 16 June
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, Inspiration Healthcare Group, Tatton Asset Management, SThree, TPXimpact Holdings
AGM/EGM
Andrews Sykes, Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, Net Zero Infrastructure, Strip Tinning Holdings, Sound Energy
Wednesday 17 June
Trading statements
AO World, Castings, CML Microsystems, Oxford Metrics, PZ Cussons, Speedy Hire
AGM/EGM
Acceler8 Ventures, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Alina Holdings, Anemoi International, Aquila European Renewables, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, Bay Capital, BioPharma Credit, Boku Inc, Brave Bison Group, Corero Network Security, Chapel Down Group, EMV Capital, Impax Environmental Markets, Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd, KRM22, Likewise Group, North American Income Trust, Smarter Web Co, Somero Enterprises, SpaceAndPeople, Thalassa Holdings, Volvere, World Chess
Thursday 18 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land, Compass and Persimmon.
Trading statements
Duke Capital, FirstGroup, Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Angling Direct, Ashington Innovation, Aura Renewable Acquisitions, Chesterfield Resources, Cobra Resources, Gulf Marine Services, iFOREX Financial Trading Holdings, Informa, International Consolidated Airlines Group, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments, IP Group, Keystone Law Group, Lords Group Trading, Manx Financial Group, Mpac Group, Pantheon Infrastructure, Partners Group Private Equity, Tesco, tinyBuild, Trainline, Whitbread
Friday 19 June
Trading statements
Record
AGM/EGM
Flowtech Fluidpower, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Kendrick Resources, Solvonis Therapeutics, The Beauty Tech Group
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