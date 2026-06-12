Week Ahead: Tesco set to steal headlines

It’s a much quieter period for company results, but there are some interesting reports coming up and there’s always room for a surprise. Here are the key dates for your diary.

12th June 2026 14:38

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Monday 15 June

Trading statements

Peel Hunt Ltd, Team Internet Group

AGM/EGM

AEP Plantations, CRISM Therapeutics Corp, East Star Resources, Galantas Gold, Jubilee Metals Group, Metals Exploration, Mission Group

Tuesday 16 June

Trading statements

Accsys Technologies, Inspiration Healthcare Group, Tatton Asset Management, SThree, TPXimpact Holdings

AGM/EGM

Andrews Sykes, Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, Net Zero Infrastructure, Strip Tinning Holdings, Sound Energy

Wednesday 17 June

Trading statements

AO World, Castings, CML Microsystems, Oxford Metrics, PZ Cussons, Speedy Hire

AGM/EGM

Acceler8 Ventures, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Alina Holdings, Anemoi International, Aquila European Renewables, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, Bay Capital, BioPharma Credit, Boku Inc, Brave Bison Group, Corero Network Security, Chapel Down Group, EMV Capital, Impax Environmental Markets, Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd, KRM22, Likewise Group, North American Income Trust, Smarter Web Co, Somero Enterprises, SpaceAndPeople, Thalassa Holdings, Volvere, World Chess

Thursday 18 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land, Compass and Persimmon.

Trading statements

Duke Capital, FirstGroup, Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

Angling Direct, Ashington Innovation, Aura Renewable Acquisitions, Chesterfield Resources, Cobra Resources, Gulf Marine Services, iFOREX Financial Trading Holdings, Informa, International Consolidated Airlines Group, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments, IP Group, Keystone Law Group, Lords Group Trading, Manx Financial Group, Mpac Group, Pantheon Infrastructure, Partners Group Private Equity, Tesco, tinyBuild, Trainline, Whitbread

Friday 19 June

Trading statements

Record

AGM/EGM

Flowtech Fluidpower, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Kendrick Resources, Solvonis Therapeutics, The Beauty Tech Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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