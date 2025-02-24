Top ISA Funds July 2026

Top funds for Stocks & Shares ISA portfolios

Discover the top ISA investment funds purchased by ii customers.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Start your investment journey today

When you begin to invest, of course you want to know what the best Stocks & Shares ISA funds are. You want to make sure you’re putting your hard-earned money in the right places.

Here are the most purchased ISA funds our ii customers have invested in, updated monthly, to help inspire your own investing.

"Funds" icon in the top-left corner, woman holding a mobile phone showing a "Portfolio Overview" screen.

Most purchased ISA funds by ii customers

Here are the fundsinvestment trusts and ETFs that were most purchased by our ISA investors in July 2026. Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.

Funds donut chart icon

Top 5 funds

  1. Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58)
  2. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
  3. HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9)
  4. Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)
  5. L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16)
ETF Graph icon

Top 5 ETFs

  1. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
  3. iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
  5. iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
Investment trusts pie chart icon

Top 5 investment trusts

  1. Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
  2. Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW)
  3. BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM)
  4. 3i Group Ord (LSE:III)
  5. Law Debenture Corporation Ord (LSE:LWDB)
Women at desk looking at documents
Low, flat fees

Keep more of what you make

Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. It’s a simple, transparent and convenient monthly cost.

Dart board icon representing finances on target.

Take control of your financial future

You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with free regular investing, you can even save on trading fees.

ii customer support

Lean on our UK-based support

Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.

Helping you find your next investment

Take a look at our recommended investment lists and options to inspire your next move.

highly rated funds ii logo

Highly Rated Funds

The Highly rated funds tool is a selection of funds, investment trusts and ETFs that hold strong analyst ratings from our Data provider, Morningstar.

A graphic showing Quick Start Funds

Quick-start Funds

Get off the mark quickly, with one of these low-cost, multi-asset funds. A simple way to help you start investing.

aberdeen logo

Aberdeen funds and trusts

Take a look at the Aberdeen funds and investment trusts available on the ii platform.

ISA Fund FAQs

The best investments for your Stocks & Shares ISA are personal to you. It all depends on your appetite for risk, your investment goals, and how much time you want to put into investing.

What we can say for sure is that you should be prepared to invest for at least five years. A stocks and shares ISA is long-term investment that aims to ride out the highs and lows of the market.

The best ISA funds are usually the ones which are aimed at long-term investing, are diversified and are low-cost. Take a look at the most purchased funds by ii customers to see which are the ISA funds that come out on top.

The answer to how many funds you should have in your ISA is personal to everyone. But if you’re just starting out, investing in a single, diversified fund can be a good and simple place to start.

Once your wealth starts to grow, and you’ve got more to grips with how the market operates, it can make sense to expand your portfolio holdings.

The only thing to note is, there is such a thing as too many funds. If you overdiversify this could reduce your potential for gains and lead to increased costs. If you want to dive deeper on this topic, read our article: How many funds should I own in my stocks and shares ISA?

If you’re new to investing, you’ll be pleased to know there’s lots of beginner-friendly funds to choose from. Multi-asset funds are often viewed as a good starting point, as they split your money across a range of different assets.

At ii, we offer several Quick-start Funds to get you started in investing, with each fund investing in both shares and bonds.

Open an ii ISA today

lightbulb icon ideas

New to interactive investor?

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.

profile icon

Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to apply. Your new Stocks & Shares ISA will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.

Top ISA funds related links

guide book icon

ISA accounts

Open an ISA

Managed ISA

Junior ISA

Transfer ISA

Ethical ISA 

globe icon

Managing your ISA

ISA charges

Adding and withdrawing money from your ISA

ISA allowance

Cash interest rates

Shares candlestick chart icon

Guides and investment ideas

ISA guides

Bed and ISA 

ISA investment ideas 

Useful forms 

Latest ISA investment news and ideas

Keep up to date with our ii newsletter

Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team.