Top Funds for Stocks & Shares ISA Portfolios
Top funds for Stocks & Shares ISA portfolios
Check the top ISA investment funds held by ii customers.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Most purchased ISA funds by ii customers
Here are the funds, investment trusts and ETFs that are most held by our ISA investors (31 December 2020). Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
Top 10 Funds
- Fundsmith Equity I Acc
- Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc
- Baillie Gifford American B Acc
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc
- LF Equity Income C Sterling Acc
- Baillie Gifford Global Discovery B Acc
- Stewart Inv APAC Ldrs Sstby B GBP Acc
- LF Lindsell Train UK Equity Acc
- Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc
Top 10 ETFs
- iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist
- iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF GBP
- iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP
- Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
-
-
-
-
-
Investment ideas from our experts
We've it easy to find the right investments for your stocks and shares ISA. Find inspiration in our experts' Super 60 and ACE 40 rated lists, or explore our Quick Start Funds and Model Portfolios.
Quick-start
funds
Easy, straightforward investing. Six low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.
ii Super 60 list
Discover a range of quality investment options for your portfolio. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to.
Model
portfolios
Four ready-made portfolios designed to help you meet your goals. Selected and managed by our experts.
ii ACE 40 list
The UK’s first rated list of ethical investments - to help you invest in line with your personal values.
Open an ii ISA today
New to interactive investor?
It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.
Already an ii customer?
Simply log in to apply. Your new Stocks and Shares ISA will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.
Latest ISA investment news and ideas
2 November 2020
The fund sector at risk of an ISA ban
One popular fund sector could be deemed unsuitable to hold in ISA, explains Hannah Smith.
by Hannah Smith
19 August 2020
Gold is the secret weapon of top ISA investment funds
Price of the precious metal has soared in 2020, but it has propped up the best ISA funds for far long.
by Laura Miller
17 July 2020
Uptick in young people opening stocks and shares Isas
A growing number of people in their 20s and 30s are choosing to invest their savings.
by Tom Bailey
25 June 2020
interactive investor comment: HMRC ISA statistics
interactive investor's experts discuss the latest ISA statistics published today by HMRC.
by Myron Jobson
17 June 2020
My search for a truly ethical fund for my pension and Isa
Like many people, Victor Smart wanted to take responsibility for the choice of businesses his money help…
by Money Observer Contributor
20 May 2020
ii data reveals more bullish buy/sell ratios with JISA accounts
Our experts explain the buy/sell ratio on Junior ISAs and top 10 most-bought investments since lockdown.
by Jemma Jackson
7 May 2020
Should you invest your Isa cash for better returns?
If you have five years or more in which to invest your money and you are prepared to take some risk, the…
by Rachel Rickard Straus
8 April 2020
How ISA millionaires are behaving as Covid-19 harms investment growth
Research by ii has uncovered the full impact of coronavirus for long-term ISA investors.
by Myron Jobson
16 March 2020
Coronavirus crisis: An essential guide for all investors
Our head of equity strategy provides an insight into what investors must consider in a crisis.
by Lee Wild
16 March 2020
Eight practical things investors of all ages can do when stock markets fall
With markets in a period of extreme volatility, we share some ideas to navigate the crisis.
by Moira O'Neill
9 March 2020
Which is better, a pension or an ISA?
Pensions and Isas are taxed differently, so it pays to know how to maximise the benefits.
by Ceri Jones
Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team. Register now →