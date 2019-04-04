Home >

Top Funds for Stocks & Shares ISA Portfolios

Top funds for Stocks & Shares ISA portfolios

Check the top ISA investment funds held by ii customers.

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Investment ideas from our experts

We've it easy to find the right investments for your stocks and shares ISA. Find inspiration in our experts' Super 60 and ACE 40 rated lists, or explore our Quick Start Funds and Model Portfolios.

Quick-start
funds

Easy, straightforward investing. Six low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.

Find out more

ii Super 60 list
 

Discover a range of quality investment options for your portfolio. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

Find out more

Model
portfolios

Four ready-made portfolios designed to help you meet your goals. Selected and managed by our experts.

Find out more

ii ACE 40 list
 

The UK’s first rated list of ethical investments - to help you invest in line with your personal values.
 

Find out more

Latest ISA investment news and ideas

2 November 2020

The fund sector at risk of an ISA ban

One popular fund sector could be deemed unsuitable to hold in ISA, explains Hannah Smith.

by Hannah Smith

19 August 2020

Gold is the secret weapon of top ISA investment funds

Price of the precious metal has soared in 2020, but it has propped up the best ISA funds for far long.

by Laura Miller

17 July 2020

Uptick in young people opening stocks and shares Isas

A growing number of people in their 20s and 30s are choosing to invest their savings.

by Tom Bailey

25 June 2020

interactive investor comment: HMRC ISA statistics

interactive investor's experts discuss the latest ISA statistics published today by HMRC.

by Myron Jobson

17 June 2020

My search for a truly ethical fund for my pension and Isa

Like many people, Victor Smart wanted to take responsibility for the choice of businesses his money help…

by Money Observer Contributor

20 May 2020

ii data reveals more bullish buy/sell ratios with JISA accounts

Our experts explain the buy/sell ratio on Junior ISAs and top 10 most-bought investments since lockdown.

by Jemma Jackson

7 May 2020

Should you invest your Isa cash for better returns?

If you have five years or more in which to invest your money and you are prepared to take some risk, the…

by Rachel Rickard Straus

8 April 2020

How ISA millionaires are behaving as Covid-19 harms investment growth

Research by ii has uncovered the full impact of coronavirus for long-term ISA investors.

by Myron Jobson

16 March 2020

Coronavirus crisis: An essential guide for all investors

Our head of equity strategy provides an insight into what investors must consider in a crisis.

by Lee Wild

16 March 2020

Eight practical things investors of all ages can do when stock markets fall

With markets in a period of extreme volatility, we share some ideas to navigate the crisis.

by Moira O'Neill

9 March 2020

Which is better, a pension or an ISA?

Pensions and Isas are taxed differently, so it pays to know how to maximise the benefits.

by Ceri Jones

4 April 2019

What all savvy investors do every ISA season

All investors must complete a simple checklist as each tax year-end approaches.

by Lee Wild

