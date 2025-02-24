Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
When you begin to invest, of course you want to know what the best Stocks & Shares ISA funds are. You want to make sure you’re putting your hard-earned money in the right places.
Here are the most purchased ISA funds our ii customers have invested in, updated monthly, to help inspire your own investing.
Here are the funds, investment trusts and ETFs that were most purchased by our ISA investors in July 2026. Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. It’s a simple, transparent and convenient monthly cost.
You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with free regular investing, you can even save on trading fees.
Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.
Take a look at our recommended investment lists and options to inspire your next move.
The best investments for your Stocks & Shares ISA are personal to you. It all depends on your appetite for risk, your investment goals, and how much time you want to put into investing.
What we can say for sure is that you should be prepared to invest for at least five years. A stocks and shares ISA is long-term investment that aims to ride out the highs and lows of the market.
The best ISA funds are usually the ones which are aimed at long-term investing, are diversified and are low-cost. Take a look at the most purchased funds by ii customers to see which are the ISA funds that come out on top.
The answer to how many funds you should have in your ISA is personal to everyone. But if you’re just starting out, investing in a single, diversified fund can be a good and simple place to start.
Once your wealth starts to grow, and you’ve got more to grips with how the market operates, it can make sense to expand your portfolio holdings.
The only thing to note is, there is such a thing as too many funds. If you overdiversify this could reduce your potential for gains and lead to increased costs. If you want to dive deeper on this topic, read our article: How many funds should I own in my stocks and shares ISA?
If you’re new to investing, you’ll be pleased to know there’s lots of beginner-friendly funds to choose from. Multi-asset funds are often viewed as a good starting point, as they split your money across a range of different assets.
At ii, we offer several Quick-start Funds to get you started in investing, with each fund investing in both shares and bonds.