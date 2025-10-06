ISA offers & deals

ISA offers and deals

Find even more reasons to open a Stocks & Shares ISA with ii. From great value deals, referral rewards and special offers.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. We cannot provide tax or legal advice. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Summer’s brighter with our special offers

Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.

Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.

Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.

£150 of free trades

£200 for you, 6 months without account fees for a friend

When you invest with ii, you can recommend us to as many friends as you’d like and get £200 for each one that funds their account with at least £5,000.

To get your cash reward, make sure you have a Trading Account. Don’t worry if you don’t, you can add one later.  

Once your friend has signed up and funded their account, they’ll get 6 months with no ii account fee. They’ll still pay our normal trading fees to buy and sell investments. Terms apply

recommend ii £200 6 month free
Introducing... Friends & Family

Gift your family members a free ii account

We know family comes first. We want to help give the people you love the opportunity to invest. Give the gift of financial control and support your nearest and dearest in building a secure future.

When you invest with ii, you can gift up to 5 family members a fee-free ii account of their own with our Plus plan. Simply add them to your plan and their monthly account cost is zero.

Each member can invest up to £100,000 in an ii ISA or Trading Account. They’ll pay our normal investing fees if they want to buy and sell investments. Terms apply

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Keep more of what you make

Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. It’s a simple, transparent and convenient monthly cost.

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Take full control of your financial future

You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with free regular investing, you can even save on trading fees. 

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Lean on our UK-based support

Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.

Learn how to make the most of your Stocks & Shares ISA

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ISA tax benefits

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Start investing in an ISA today

Take control of your investing with an ISA that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.