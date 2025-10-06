ISA offers and deals

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. We cannot provide tax or legal advice. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Summer’s in full swing - make it your time to invest with our latest special offer.
Enjoy £150 towards your trading fees when you open an ii ISA. See more details on this offer.
Offer ends 31 August 2026. New customers only. Terms and fees apply.
When you invest with ii, you can recommend us to as many friends as you’d like and get £200 for each one that funds their account with at least £5,000.
To get your cash reward, make sure you have a Trading Account. Don’t worry if you don’t, you can add one later.
Once your friend has signed up and funded their account, they’ll get 6 months with no ii account fee. They’ll still pay our normal trading fees to buy and sell investments. Terms apply.
We know family comes first. We want to help give the people you love the opportunity to invest. Give the gift of financial control and support your nearest and dearest in building a secure future.
When you invest with ii, you can gift up to 5 family members a fee-free ii account of their own with our Plus plan. Simply add them to your plan and their monthly account cost is zero.
Each member can invest up to £100,000 in an ii ISA or Trading Account. They’ll pay our normal investing fees if they want to buy and sell investments. Terms apply.
Our low, flat fee means the more your investments grow, the more you can save. It’s a simple, transparent and convenient monthly cost.
You’ll have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. And with free regular investing, you can even save on trading fees.
Get in touch with our award-winning customer service team with any questions. You can also stay informed with a wealth of insights from our experts.