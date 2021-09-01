ISA offers and deals
Make your money work harder with these great value ISA offers and deals.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Current offers
Our Stocks and Shares ISA is already great value thanks to our low, flat fee. However, the ISA and other offers below give you the chance to get even more value from your ISA:
- Prize draw: Open an ISA for a chance to win £100 of trading credits. New customers only. Find out more.
- Get a £200 reward when you recommend ii to a friend. Find out more.
- With Friends and Family, you can give up to five people a free subscription to ii for just £5 a month extra. Find out more.
Our ISA prize draw
Open an ISA with at least £1,000 before Sunday for the chance to win £100 of trading credits. New customers only. Terms apply.
Get £200 when you recommend ii
Refer a friend or family member to ii and get a £200 reward, you will need a Trading Account for this to be credited.
Your friend will get their first year’s service plan for free – saving them £120.
To qualify, your friend must transfer or fund their account with at least £10,000 in combined cash/investments. Please note: your friend will not receive free monthly trading credits during the fee-free period. Terms apply.
Give free investing with ii's Friends & Family
With Friends and Family, you can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii. It’s simple – you pay a single extra fee of £5 a month, and their monthly cost is zero.
Each member can invest up to £30,000 in an ISA or a general investing account.
With our free regular investing service, they’ll pay no investing fees at all. And if they want to buy and sell investments, they’ll simply pay our normal investing fees (usually £7.99 per trade).
Those new to investing will also have exclusive access to an online beginners’ course, with guidance and support from our experts.