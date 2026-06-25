What a Burnham premiership could mean for your long-term wealth

Andy Burnham, Labour MP for Makerfield, celebrates after his swearing-in at the Houses of Parliament on 22 June. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

The UK will soon welcome its seventh prime minister in just 10 years after Keir Starmer announced on Monday plans to stand down from his premiership after serving 717 days.

Sir Keir’s replacement is yet to be confirmed but the smart money is on new Makerfield MP, Andy Burnham, a man who’s made no secret of his designs to lead the Labour Party and the country.

Burnham’s bid is strengthened by the backing from several notable MPs, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, and former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting.

Streeting’s decision not to challenge Burnham for the UK’s top political post might be telling. He was considered a worthy rival to the outgoing Greater Manchester mayor and is another who wants to climb the rungs of government. But it’s believed that Streeting may be posturing for the chancellor of the exchequer gig, on the assumption and indeed likelihood that Rachel Reeves will be replaced by the new prime minister as part of a cabinet rejig. Despite this, Reeves has endorsed Burnham’s bid.

According to reports, former Labour leader Ed Miliband has designs on becoming chancellor, but ministers are wary about the risks involved, specifically to businesses.

There is of course no guarantee that Burnham will grab the keys to Number 10. Nominations to launch a leadership campaign open on 9 July, affording time to any willing opponents to drum up the required support from fellow MPs. Al Carns, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, is apparently ready to throw his hat into the ring, although Darren Jones, the chief secretary to the prime minister and another figure previously understood to be keen, has ruled himself out. If no opponents emerge, Burnham could become prime minister as soon as 17 July.

In any case, it’s worth examining the potential policies from the two frontrunners for prime minister and chancellor, Burnham and Streeting, and unpack the possible impact on your long-term wealth.

Honouring the fiscal rules

Burnham has reportedly committed to Reeves’ self-imposed fiscal rules, the main one of which, the stability rule, dictates tax receipts and other revenues must cover day-to-day spending by 2029-30. Some headroom is available, but only £9.9 billion, which isn’t a huge amount given the Treasury pockets around £1 trillion in tax annually.

At the most recent fiscal event, held in November last year, the chancellor unleashed a package of measures that beefed up its fiscal margin, claiming earlier this year that it stood at £23.7 billion, providing a cushion against higher spending or borrowing. But there are concerns the headroom may have been squeezed over the past few months with the energy shock pushing up government debt costs.

Many have warned that Burnham must be clear about his tax and spending plans to avoid unsettling the bond markets.

CGT to enter the firing line again?

A controversial policy that Streeting has recently trailed is equalising rates of capital gains tax (CGT) with income tax, a move that would shunt the top bracket of CGT to 45%, the highest in Europe.

Back in May, he described the policy as a “wealth tax that works”, adding that it could rake in an extra £12 billion a year for the Treasury.

Those calculations, however, might be ambitious.

The notion that higher headline tax rates equate to equally large receipts doesn’t always stack up. CGT is only payable when you dispose (sell, gift, transfer) of an asset, so investors often cling on to them in the hope that rates will revert in the future. An additional consideration here is that lower CGT rates tend to encourage investment, helping to boost economic growth, something the country and the government badly needs.

While CGT revenues dwarf in comparison to those garnered from other levies like income tax and national insurance (NI), they still make a meaningful contribution to the public purse. At the October 2024 Budget, Reeves jacked up the headline rates on sales of shares and other assets to 18% and 24% in the basic and higher brackets, respectively, equalising them with rates on second homes.

Meddling with the CGT framework wouldn’t find favour with investors, who in addition to facing stiffer rates have also seen the annual exemption hacked from £12,300 to £3,000, leaving less scope to shield profits from HMRC. Another thing to bear in mind is that CGT hikes can take effect immediately, as was illustrated just a couple of years ago, running the risk of investors seeking to sell off assets ahead of this year’s fiscal event should the rumour mill gather pace.

A feature that could make CGT reform more palatable would be to implement some kind of taper relief or indexation - like the systems that operated between 1982 and 2008 – to at least protect gains from inflation. But Streeting hasn’t mentioned that thus far.