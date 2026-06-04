How much do you need to secure a comfortable retirement?

How would you define what it means to live a financially comfortable life? To be clear, we’re talking security rather than luxury, although I appreciate for some people, splashing out on flashy stuff is core to a fulfilling existence.

Most of us must confront this question at some point during our working lives. We need to work out the level of earnings or income we need to live comfortably both now and once we’ve retired.

Last year More in Common, a think tank, calculated that quality of life and financial comfort tend to level off once annual income reaches the £50,000 to £80,000 ballpark. That’s a pretty broad range, of course. Some people will need more than others. The figure will ultimately hinge on your personal situation, including where you live, and spending habits.

Putting a figure on what will create financial comfort will never be an exact science - More in Common unsurprisingly found that people with six-figure incomes tend to have higher levels of life satisfaction than those who earn less - yet it can provide a rough gauge to those seeking a target to aim for.

The definition of financial comfort has grabbed the headlines this week after Pensions UK, formerly known as the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), published its latest Retirement Living Standards.

The trade body crunches the numbers every year to estimate the annual cost of funding a minimum, moderate or comfortable retirement. “The figures reflect increased everyday costs across spending categories such as food, essential household bills and transport, as well as the social activities and hobbies,” Pensions UK said.

The data is split into one-person households and couples, calculates the amount needed both before and after tax, shows the income required should you receive the full state pension, and approximates the required savings pot size. Importantly, housing costs are stripped out of the numbers, so if you’re paying a mortgage or rent, you’ll need more income to meet the respective living standard.

The figures for 2026 are shown below.

Two-person household (per person assuming an equal split)

Standard Income needed after tax Income needed before tax State pension Income needed from your pension savings Estimated defined contribution (DC) pot Comfortable £31,350 £36,045 £12,548 £23,497 £315K–£470k Moderate £22,700 £25,232 £12,548 £12,684 £170K–£255k Minimum £11,250 £11,250 £12,548 £0* £0*

* For two-person households at the minimum living standard, the full new state pension alone may be sufficient to meet this level of income, depending on individual circumstances.

One-person household

Standard Income needed after tax Income needed before tax State pension Income needed from your pension savings Estimated defined contribution (DC) pot Comfortable £45,400 £54,720 £12,548 £42,172 £560K–£845k Moderate £32,700 £37,732 £12,548 £25,184 £335K–£505k Minimum £13,900 £14,232 £12,548 £1,684 £23K–£34k

Source: Pensions UK.

There are a couple of things to clear up first. The estimated savings pot required is based on buying an annuity – a guaranteed income for life – assuming you receive between £5,000 to £7,500 per £100,000 of pension savings. Annuity rates rarely stand still and have seen a sharp improvement in the past half a decade and you have various features to choose from which can influence the income offered, hence the wide range.

You don’t have to buy an annuity with your pension pot, and despite rates improving recently most retirees opt for flexible withdrawals, but it’s purely to help illustrate the likely size of funds required.

If you find the numbers daunting, you’re certainly not in the minority. The broad sentiment is that they’re at the loftier end of the scale, so it may come as little shock to learn the accompanying field research paints a rather bleak picture.

Pensions UK found that only 23% of people are on track for a moderate retirement, while fewer than one in 10 (9%) are set to accrue sufficient wealth to live comfortably under its definitions. Elsewhere, 82% of the population are expected to achieve at least minimum standard of living, but that means 18% - almost one in five – will fall short.

Defining what comfort means

To unpack what kind of spending patterns and levels equate to financial comfort, let’s get a better understanding of how Pensions UK arrives at the figures.

The trade body’s definition for a comfortable retirement includes running a three-year old car, replaced every five years; an annual fortnight, half-board holiday in the Mediterranean; several long weekends away in the UK; £125 a month to spend on clothes and plenty spare for birthday and Christmas gifts.

For a moderate retirement, the areas of expenditure are essentially watered down, such as changing the car less frequently, and having less wealth to fork out on trips and presents.

Something to note is that the Retirement Living Standards purely offer a steer on what secures a minimum, moderate, or comfortable retirement.

A comfortable retirement will mean different things to different people; Pensions UK’s annual calculations can provide a useful starting point, but the key is to think about the lifestyle you aspire to once you leave the workforce, work out the amount you need to save, and start planning as early as you can.

One could easily claim that Pensions UK’s definition of moderate equates to comfortable in their eyes. A single person needs an income of almost £55,000 a year before tax to achieve financial security, a figure which is £15,000 higher than the current average UK wage, and clearly well out of reach for large swathes of the population.

Even if you qualify for the full state pension, you’d still need a pot of £560,000 to £845,000 by Pensions UK’s calculation. Couples, meanwhile, require £315,000 to £470,000 each, so up to almost £1 million between them, to generate the combined £72,000 a year before tax required to live comfortably.

Helping workers accrue retirement wealth

Around two weeks ago, the Pensions Commission published its interim report into retirement adequacy, and unearthed similarly worrying statistics, finding 15 million people are under-saving for later life.

With various data pointing towards retirement inadequacy, recent policy proposals, notably the inheritance tax (IHT) reforms set to take effect next year and salary sacrifice being scaled back in 2029, appear even more puzzling.

Moving the goalposts and chipping away at valuable tax incentives may disincentivise savers at a time when many need all the help, encouragement and support they can get. One-quarter (24%) of the sample from interactive investor’s Great British Retirement Survey 2025 said they would feel more empowered to pay into their pension if the rules stopped changing.

The final outcomes of the Pensions Commission’s review, which we can expect in 2027, will be crucial to help workers reach later life on firmer financial footing. Reforming the auto-enrolment regime to gradually increase the legal minimums and expanding the qualifying earnings bands, are two possible solutions to boost employed workers’ pension pots. Any changes, however, must be balanced against the challenging financial headwinds facing individuals and businesses, with both continuing to grapple with rising costs and higher taxes.

The message is that savers need to increase what they pay into pensions, and provided you have disposable income or can rejig your finances to free-up some spare cash, that’s a sensible and important thing to do. Employer contributions and upfront tax relief are valuable leg-ups when building retirement wealth; making the most of these perks is key.

Equally, developments in the first half of 2026, namely the economic overspill from the Iran war, have created fresh challenges for our finances. Mortgage deals have worsened, energy bills will rise in July, and inflation could speed up again later this year. People who want to save more for their future may not have the scope to right now. If you’re struggling to make ends meet today, it’s natural for longer-term goals to fall down the pecking order.

On the policy front, it’s equally vital to complement pension reform with greater financial education so that people understand the value of increasing retirement wealth, helping to foster the necessary motivation and nous to stay engaged with their pensions. A bright spot on this front is looming on the horizon, with the pensions dashboards expected to be rolled out by this time next year, offering savers a clearer view of how their current retirement savings might support them down the line.