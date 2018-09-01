Pensions and retirement

Home >

Is your retirement on track?

Here’s a range of analysis, online tools and expert ideas to help you review your retirement plans.

How long we spend ‘retired’ and how we spend that time is changing. We’re living longer, staying active longer and that means a different way of planning for, and funding, our retirement plans.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor

How ii customers invest in their SIPP

How do today's SIPP customers allocate their pension savings and what are their most popular stocks and funds?

Head of Investments, Rebecca O'Keeffe, reviews how different age groups are approaching long term investing. Check the facts and figures and read her analysis here.

SIPP holdings - analysis
Retirement facts and figures

Insight from our Great British Retirement Survey 2019.

View the full survey here

Priorities
How are you planning to spend your retirement?

View full screen

Concerns
Your worries for what life after work has in store.

View full screen

Regrets
What those already retired would do differently.

View full screen

Beware of pension scams

If you’ve been contacted 'out of the blue' about transferring your pension, beware. Scammers are after your money. Avoid investment and pension scams: check out the Pension Advisory Service pension scams leaflet and the FCA's ScamSmart website.

The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). 

Other fees apply – please see our charges for full details.