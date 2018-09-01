Pensions and retirement

pensions
Is your retirement on track?
Here’s a range of analysis, online tools and expert ideas to help you review your retirement plans.
How long we spend ‘retired’ and how we spend that time is changing. We’re living longer, staying active longer and that means a different way of planning for, and funding, our retirement plans.
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor
How ii customers invest in their SIPP
How do today's SIPP customers allocate their pension savings and what are their most popular stocks and funds?
Head of Investments, Rebecca O'Keeffe, reviews how different age groups are approaching long term investing. Check the facts and figures and read her analysis here.
Insight from our Great British Retirement Survey 2019.
Priorities
How are you planning to spend your retirement?
Concerns
Your worries for what life after work has in store.
Regrets
What those already retired would do differently.
Get more from an ii SIPP
We don’t believe in charging a percentage fee that goes up as your investments grow.
Our award winning SIPP gives you fixed, transparent pricing, with no percentage-based fees.
Pay a fixed monthly admin fee of £10.
So you can watch your portfolio grow whilst your costs stay the same.
Beware of pension scams
If you’ve been contacted 'out of the blue' about transferring your pension, beware. Scammers are after your money. Avoid investment and pension scams: check out the Pension Advisory Service pension scams leaflet and the FCA's ScamSmart website.
The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028).
Other fees apply – please see our charges for full details.