Pensions & retirement

Overview
ii Great British Retirement Survey 2025
ii Self-Employed Retirement Survey
Show Me My Money research
Pension customer stories
Pension contributions
Drawdown
Tax relief
How to avoid pension scams
Transfer options
Pension types
Annuity
News and articles
Learn about the ii SIPP

Pensions and retirement

Guides, information and ideas to help you plan for retirement.

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Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Pensions guides and information

Pension contributions

Learn more about the rules on paying into your pension.

Drawdown

A flexible way to receive your pension in retirement.

Annuity

A way to ensure a guaranteed income when you retire.

Tax relief

Discover how much you could get back against your contributions.

Pension transfer options

Transferring pensions to a single provider can often make retirement planning easier. 

Pension types

There a various types of pension available, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Planning your retirement

Tools to help you plan and fund your retirement.

Pension costs

Charges make a big difference to your long-term returns.

We talked to five interactive investor customers at different life stages about their attitude towards their pension and their savings habits and goals.

Read the stories
Pension stories

Get the latest pensions news and insight from our award-winning team

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Learn from the experts

New to interactive investor?

Find out more about our low-cost, Which? Recommended SIPP.

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Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to add a new Self-Invested Personal Pension.

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The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.