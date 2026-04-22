Pensions and IHT: the countdown to new tax rules has started

There’s now less than a year until pensions fall into the inheritance tax (IHT) net.

From 6 April 2027, most unspent funds in pensions will form part of your estate when you die and become subject to IHT, if the overall value exceeds the tax-free threshold.

Combined with nil rate bands that are frozen until 2031 and increases to house and asset prices, the change means that even more bereaved families will pay IHT when their loved ones die.

At the moment it’s estimated that less than one in 20 estates pay IHT, but the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that by 2030-31, the numbers will almost double to 9.3% or one in 11.

For those estates that would have incurred IHT previously, the new pension rules will increase the tax that families pay. But they will also mean as many as 10,500 families will face a bill simply as a result of their pension savings.

The government has estimated that charging IHT on pensions will increase the average bill by £34,000.

Do you need to act?

Since the announcement of the new rules in the Autumn 2024 Budget, financial planners have been inundated with queries from worried clients.

The change has turned retirement planning on its head for wealthier clients, who had been encouraged to spend assets that would be subject to the death tax (such as ISAs) first, and preserve pensions to pass to younger generations, IHT free.

Now investors are looking to get money out of their pensions to avoid IHT. Anecdotally, advisers have reported increased appetite for gifting and, last year, the amount of money taken out of pensions at age 55 reached a five-year high of £2.3 billion – a spike that’s being attributed to worries about IHT.

But while the new rules are understandably making people anxious, advisers say it’s important not to lose sight of the purpose of pensions: funding retirement.

The new tax charge will inevitably cause significant pain for some. Unmarried investors, in particular, could face whopping charges if they die relatively young, before they’ve had the opportunity to spend their retirement savings (married couples and civil partners will be able to pass their pension to their spouse IHT free).

It could also pose challenges for the wealthiest investors, with substantial assets to pass on.

However, most investors will need their pensions to provide an income throughout a retirement that could span 30 years or more. Many will underestimate both how long they are likely to live and the impact of inflation over the years.

As such, what might feel like a big tax problem at the start of your retirement, may be less worrisome towards the end – especially if you live to a good age and make the most of your pension savings.

This means, before you take any action to get money out of your pension, it’s important to take advice.

A financial planner will be able to use advanced cash-flow planning tools to work out how much income you’re likely to need in retirement and stress test your finances across a variety of different scenarios.

This should give you a realistic indication of the scale of the problem for you.

Your options

If your pension is exacerbating an IHT problem, there will be ways to mitigate the bill.

Spend more

Giving yourself the freedom to enjoy your wealth can reduce the size of your taxable estate and improve your well-being. That could be anything from splurging on unforgettable holidays or experiences to paying for help around the house as you get older. Just be mindful that if you spend money on things such as valuable jewellery or antiques, they’ll be considered chattels and will still form part of your estate when you die.