eyeQ: Antofagasta, Deutsche Bank, L&G, Meta

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should’ trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 17 July 2026.

Antofagasta

Copper miner Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) is the biggest dislocation on either board this week. At around 3,491p, the shares sit nearly 13% below eyeQ’s fair value of 3,937p, and a macro relevance reading of 66% tells us that the broad economy is firmly in charge of the price. Copper’s slide throughout July has dragged the stock lower and left it trailing where wider macro conditions suggest it should trade. It is the widest discount on the list, and while that isn’t a confirmed signal on its own, it is very much one to watch.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 17 July 2026.

Deutsche Bank

On the international board, Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA:DBK) carries the highest macro relevance of any name on this week’s list at 84%, so the broad economy is doing almost all the talking here. At around €30.80, the shares trade about 6% above eyeQ’s fair value of €28.87, leaving them on the rich side after a strong run for European banks. With macro so firmly in the driving seat, a premium like this is worth respecting. No bearish signal, but the shares have run ahead of what the wider backdrop supports, so watch the gap rather than chase the move.

