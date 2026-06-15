eyeQ: Standard Chartered, BlackRock, Informa, Nike

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 12 June 2026.

Intro

Two financials catch the eye this week, and the same backdrop sits behind both. For most of the year investors were betting on falling interest rates. The energy shock out of the Middle East has changed the mood: inflation has proved stubborn, and central banks are now leaning the other way, with some already raising and most of the rest in no hurry to cut.

Rates that stay higher for longer tend to suit lenders, which earn more on the gap between what they pay savers and charge borrowers, and they set the weather for the wider markets that asset managers depend on. When the economy is doing the talking, finance tends to be listening hardest.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) is the most international of Britain’s big banks, with the bulk of its business spread across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shares have had a strong run this year before easing back in early June, and a world of higher-for-longer rates is the kind of weather a lender like this can do well in.

eyeQ’s read is the interesting part: with macro relevance at 79%, the big-picture economy is the dominant force behind the share price right now. The stock sits just below eyeQ’s model value of 1,964.48p, a shade cheaper than where macro conditions suggest that it should trade. The gap is small, so this is one to watch, but the bigger message is that the macro tide is firmly in charge here.



International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 12 June 2026.

BlackRock

BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) is the giant of the investment world, ending last year managing a record $14 trillion (£10.4 trillion) after a run of bumper inflows, and it has been pushing deeper into private markets.

Yet the shares have spent months well below the highs they reached late in 2025, knocked about by the same macro storm unsettling everyone else. This is where eyeQ’s lens is most telling. Macro relevance sits at 90%, which says almost all the recent movement in the share price is down to the wider economy rather than events at the company itself. On the model, the shares trade just under eyeQ’s fair value of $1,039.51, a small discount that points to the macro mood, not the business, setting the price.