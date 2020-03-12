How to invest a pension for a regular income: three common retirement scenarios

For those at retirement who choose to take advantage of the pension freedoms introduced in 2015, the key attraction of this option is likely to be its flexibility. By opting to leave your pension invested, there is scope for capital to grow, income is generated and on your death any unused capital can be passed on to your family.

The alternative – which, for most people in an investment pot-style (defined contribution) pension, was the only option prior to 2015 – is to use your pension to buy an annuity, which provides a set level of income for the rest of your days. The big trade-off is that your capital is forfeited.

Undoubtedly, for many people the flexibility of ‘pension freedom’ solutions outweighs the security annuities offer. As a result, there has been a notable increase in retirees investing their pension pots to generate income, despite the fact that annuities, although no longer the draw they were a couple of decades ago, are still not easy to beat.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown data, in 2003 a healthy 65-year-old would have seen £100,000 purchase an annual income for life of £7,337. Today, annuity rates are less generous, because of increasing life expectancies (which means pension capital needs to provide more years of income) and the fact that interest rates are at rock-bottom (which means returns on capital are lower). The same £100,000 would yield around £5,000, or 5%.

This is not to be sniffed at: certainly, a reliable 5% return from investments year in, year out is unrealistic given the ebb and flow of stock markets. Financial advisers and planners face this dilemma every day. So can the stock market deliver a better outcome than an annuity?

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Tailored solutions

No single plan will suit everyone, as personal circumstances vary. However, following conversations with financial planners, Money Observer has come up with solutions to meet three common goals among people who want to take advantage of the pension freedoms to generate monthly income from their investments.

Where relevant, we explain the investment mix that would be required – and offer a reality check.

1) I want a higher level of income than an annuity offers, but to maintain my capital

The aforementioned 5% target is not easy to generate as a natural income yield. Gavin Haynes, an investment consultant at Fairview Investing, describes it as “demanding”, given that a balanced portfolio consisting of an equal split of equities and bonds would yield more in the region of 3.5%-4%. He says: “You would have to look at emerging market debt funds and income funds that pay an enhanced level of income by sacrificing capital growth. These offer some of the most attractive yields, but are at the higher end of the risk spectrum.”

Combined strategy

Further risk arises from focusing purely on yield. According to Rosie Bullard, a portfolio manager at James Hambro & Partners, this used to be a routine approach, but because of what has happened to interest rates and bond yields over the past decade, it is no longer a given. She says: “These days retirement income is usually best taken from a combination of dividend income and capital growth. Going for high-yielding companies because you want a high level of income is not an effective strategy.”

Instead, the overriding message is to reduce risk by aiming to generate a lower level of income and then sell down capital to achieve a 5%-plus total return.

Patrick Connolly, an independent financial adviser at Chase de Vere, says: “It was previously considered possible to hold a balanced and diversified investment portfolio – including equities, fixed interest, property and cash – to generate a natural income of around 5% a year, and still achieve some capital growth. But in the current climate, a monthly income of 3%-4% is a much more sensible target.”

Connolly recommends UK equity income and global equity income funds for the core of a pension portfolio of this type, alongside a range of fixed-interest assets that will provide an income but should also offer additional stability in a portfolio if stock markets suffer a prolonged downward spiral.

It’s worth noting that individual circumstances will dictate whether investors are in a weak or strong position to achieve a total return in the same ballpark as an annuity total return.

For instance, someone who has a final salary pension and other investments such as Isas to draw on has more options available to cover basic living costs (alongside the state pension), so they can afford to take the additional risk entailed in generating an income when they retire.

Connolly says: “Those with just a pension fund should consider buying an annuity with part of it. This will give them (and potentially their spouse) an income for life.” Michael Martin, a private client manager at Seven Investment Management, agrees. He says: “Annuity rates are low today by historical standards, but when they enable someone to live comfortably [and securely], I would not deem them to be poor value.”

2) I want to maximise income in the first decade of retirement, and then run down my pension pot capital

Running your pension down to nothing during your retirement may appeal to those without children. However, financial planners will often advise that the risks outweigh the rewards of such a strategy, given that no one knows how long they will live. Even with a sizeable pension pot, there no guarantees, as you could live for another 30-40 years after retiring.

“Again, an annuity should be considered,” says Connolly. “It might only pay a small income, but at least you know that income will last for the rest of your life. For those relying just on their personal and state pensions in retirement, running down your pension is a very risky approach.”

In addition, depleting your pension capital in the first decade of retirement risks opening up a can of worms when stock markets are volatile. Under a scenario where stock markets fall and income withdrawals are maintained or increased during that period, it is difficult for a retirement fund’s capital value to recover afterwards. That’s particularly so if you’re drawing on capital to maintain the required level of income when the market falls (as opposed to taking only ‘natural’ yield in the shape of dividends and interest), as reducing the number of fund units you own makes it much harder for the fund to regain value.

If you continue to draw income from a pension pot at that stage, a vicious cycle is created, resulting in the number of units and value of investments reducing further and potentially running out before you die. The phenomenon is known as pound-cost ravaging – the inverse of pound-cost averaging (see the chart).

Bullard says: “Be aware that the more pension you take upfront, the less you will have for later on. This sounds obvious, but at the beginning of retirement, when your pension pot is at its biggest, the combined impact of dividend and capital growth is at its greatest, and this has compounding benefits. Erode capital too quickly at this point and you can bring forward the point when you run out of cash quite dramatically.”

Ensure withdrawals are made in the most tax-efficient manner. The first 25% of your pension can be taken tax-free. Thereafter, pension withdrawals are taxed at your marginal rate.

Depleting a pension investment early in retirement can have a huge permanent impact on savings