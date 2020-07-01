What is an annuity and how does it work?

An annuity provides you with a guaranteed income in return for some or all of your pension pot once you reach 55 (57 from 2028).

Annuities can either provide an income for life, or for a fixed period of time. The amount of money you can receive will vary depending on how much money you put in, annuity rates at the time, and your personal circumstances.

If you wish, you can have an annuity alongside another source of pension income, such as drawdown or UFPLS.