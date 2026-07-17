How to smoothly transition your investment portfolio into retirement
Craig Rickman answers six key questions as you prepare your pensions and investments for life’s longest holiday.
17th July 2026 14:21
by Craig Rickman from interactive investor
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So, you’ve tucked away enough money to wave goodbye to the daily grind and can make the long-awaited and exciting transition into your golden years.
This is years of diligent planning and hard graft coming to fruition. What’s often dubbed “life’s longest holiday” has arrived.
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Yet mildly tempering this buzz is the weight of some big and consequential financial decisions. Your investing objective has switched from accumulating wealth to living off what you’ve saved. Unless you have a generous defined benefit (DB) pension, you’re tasked with making your money last, potentially several decades.
This exercise would be fairly simple if the sole aim was to avoid exhausting your savings. Just lower your expectations, swerve anything remotely frivolous and watch every penny like a hawk.
But few of us equate this to financial freedom. The true challenge is finding a way to create a comfortable, lifelong income while enjoying a fulfilling, active and affluent existence. It’s not an easy conundrum to solve, even if on paper you have more than enough to maintain the lifestyle you experienced when working.
Here, we answer some of the key questions as you transition your investment portfolio into retirement.
1) Should I buy a guaranteed income or choose flexible withdrawals?
In most cases, this is your first port of call.
You essentially have two main options to generate retirement income. Either keep your savings invested and make flexible withdrawals or trade some or all your retirement pot for an annuity - a guaranteed income for life or a set period.
Annuities are the safer option. The terms you choose at the outset are fixed, offering certainty and security to meet later-life expenditure. There are, however, some key drawbacks.
Chief among them is that once you’ve bought an annuity, and the cooling off period has expired, you can’t change your mind. There’s no margin for error. Another is that they don’t offer the facility to leave a lump sum to loved ones on death, although you can guarantee the first five or 10 years’ income payments. A further sticking point is that unless you choose to uprate the payments every year, which will significantly reduce the starting amount, inflation will corrode the income.
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With drawdown, the central risk is that if investment performance is poor, and/or withdrawals are overly aggressive, you could drain the pot too soon. But on the flip side, you retain control and flexibility over your retirement funds, offering the opportunity to grow your income over time, and loved ones can inherit any unspent funds. Bear in mind, though, if you’re aged 75 or over on death, withdrawals are subject to income tax and your heirs could pay inheritance tax (IHT) if you pass after 6 April 2027.
The good news is that this isn’t a binary decision; you can use both an annuity and drawdown. Blending the two can be a prudent approach if you’d like to cover essential outgoings with guaranteed income and leave a pot to draw flexibly.
2) Should I adopt a different investment strategy?
For any savings designated to drawdown, one might assume that the objective pivot from accruing wealth to drawing an income requires an overhaul to your investing strategy.
But while you should absolutely review your holdings to check they’re geared towards providing a sustainable income that keeps pace with rising costs, retirement could last 30 years or more, so the need to grow your portfolio remains.
How much you allocate to various asset classes like shares, bonds and cash will largely hinge on your personal attitude to risk and capacity to absorb investing losses. If these are low, enacting more caution and weighting more to bonds might stymie growth but avoid any sleepless nights.
One of the core investing principles when building retirement wealth is to diversify your portfolio, and this remains vital when you start taking income. Spreading your portfolio across a range of assets and sectors in different parts of the globe helps to manage volatility and gives your pot the best chance to last.
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Something you must be mindful of, especially in the early retirement years, is sequencing risk, which explains how the timing and order of income withdrawals affects portfolio returns. To unpack this piece of jargon, continuing to encash shares during market slumps essentially locks in some of the losses, harming how quickly the portfolio recovers once stock prices rebound.
As such, if a market crash occurs at the point of retirement or in the early years, it’s important to have a plan B that enables you to pause encashing shares. One option here is to keep a cash buffer equal to around two or three years’ expenditure, but some investors might prefer to hold a bit more.
However, keeping too much cash or being overly conservative can create risks of its own, acting as a drag on portfolio performance, stymying future growth.
3) What’s the best way to draw my pension tax-free cash?
If you’ve reached retirement with pension savings, a core consideration is how and when to draw your tax-free cash - a figure that’s usually 25% of your total savings capped at £268,275. Note that those who registered for one of the various lifetime allowance protections (the previous cap on what your pensions could be worth before facing tax charges on any excess) may enjoy a larger tax-free lump sum.
If you have a DB scheme, you can still potentially draw up to 25% tax free, but the calculation is more complex. The decision also requires more thought as opting for a bigger tax-free amount reduces potentially valuable guaranteed income.
Once you’ve identified your tax-free cash entitlement, a dilemma is whether to take it in one hit, or in stages.
The former can make sense if you have a clear and defined purpose for the money, such as funding big-ticket purchases, clearing debt or financially supporting loved ones. Something to be careful of is hooking it out and leaving it to languish in a low-yielding, tax-paying savings account. If you have any of your £20,000 individual savings account (ISA) allowance spare, this might be an option as, like a pension, growth is tax free.
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An alternative approach is to phase tax-free cash withdrawals over time, creating a more tax-efficient income stream, and allowing the remaining portion to potentially increase. You can also make withdrawals that are 75% taxable and 25% tax free, under something called uncrystallised funds pension lump sum (UFPLS).
This tactic can be particularly tax-savvy if you’re yet to reach state pension age and have your full £12,570 tax-free personal allowance spare. Provided you have no other income, an UFPLS withdrawal of £16,760 can fully escape HMRC’s grasp, as the 75% taxable portion falls within your personal allowance, with the remaining £4,190 (25%) part of your tax-free cash.
4) What spending patterns might I expect?
Getting a firm grasp of expected spending habits at the outset is understandably key to devising the most appropriate income withdrawal strategy.
There are a couple of theories about how this might pan out.
According to the U-shaped retirement curve, spending doesn’t remain constant throughout later life and instead travels through three cycles:
- Early retirement years: people are more active and spend more on leisure activities, like holidays
- Middle years: spending and activity drops
- Later years: spending rises to meet health expenses such as long-term care.
Other research, however, counters this assertion. A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) in 2022 found that spending is relatively consistent in real terms throughout retirement.
The long and short is that to some degree, you get to control whether you spend consistently throughout retirement, adopt a U-shaped pattern, or experience peaks and troughs.
Everyone has their own unique retirement goals, so it’s about finding what works for you. For instance, you may plan travel more in the early years but decide to set capital aside to fund these trips instead of upping withdrawals.
5) Should I draw a percentage of my portfolio or take the natural yield?
Getting a decent idea about your spending plans can guide you towards a suitable withdrawal strategy from any invested funds.
You have a couple of main options here – either plump for total return (reinvest any income) and select a withdrawal rate you deem safe and sustainable, or live off the natural yield generated by your investments.
There are pros and cons to each of these strategies.
The Bengen rule, also known as the safe withdrawal rate, implies that if you withdraw 4% of your portfolio every year, uprated annually to account for inflation, your investments should last at least 30 years. Encouragingly, Bengen, a US financial planner, recently revised the figure to 4.7%.
Notably, even though Bengen’s calculations were thorough and deemed a worst-case scenario, they were based on past data. And with the best will in the world, you can’t accurately predict stock market performance, life expectancy and future inflation. The safe withdrawal rate also doesn’t account for any fees and taxes incurred when investing.
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But perhaps the chief drawback is there’s no personalisation, meaning while the 4% rule can act as a guide, it’s important to tailor any retirement income strategy to your specific circumstances and goals.
As the name suggests, taking natural yield means living off the dividends and interest produced by your investments. The big attraction is that the capital is left untouched thus preserving your wealth.
This will likely suit investors who are happy to experience a fluctuating income, as the yields aren’t guaranteed and should change year on year. It’s also important to achieve capital growth to improve the odds of the income rising every year. Investment trusts have long been a popular option for retirees due to the potential to provide a steady income stream.
6) Does it make sense to deplete pensions or ISAs first?
Reaching retirement with a portfolio comprising both pensions and individual savings accounts (ISA) offers an enviable mix of tax efficiency and accessibility. Unlike pensions withdrawals, which other than the 25% portion are taxable, ISAs can be drawn tax free.
Until recently, the decision to exhaust pensions or ISAs first was fairly simple: leave pensions last to harness the IHT exemption as ISAs form part of your estate when you die. But the move to bring pensions into the IHT net from next April means the pecking order may now switch around for lots of retirees. As noted above, whoever receives your unused pension funds could face an IHT and income tax double whammy.
This, however, remains a personal decision and the most suitable order will depend on your individual circumstances and personal retirement income needs. Seeking advice from a regulated financial planner can help you get this decision right.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.