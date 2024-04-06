How much tax will you pay in drawdown?

The first 25% of your pension pot can be taken tax-free, up to a maximum of £268,275. This can be as a lump sum or smaller withdrawals. The rest of your pension will be subject to normal income tax rates:

The first £12,570 is tax-free.

20% tax on the next £37,700 above this.

40% tax on everything between £50,270 and £125,140

45% tax on everything above £125,140.

These figures apply to income tax in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and have been frozen until April 2028. Income taxes in Scotland are different.

You won't have to pay any National Insurance on your pension income.

Tax relief and the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)

After you start taking taxable income from your pension, you are still allowed to make contributions, but the maximum amount you can pay in and claim tax relief on reduces to the lower of £10,000 and your annual income.

This is known as the Money Purchase Annual Allowance and is normally triggered when you start taking taxable benefits from your pension. It’s not triggered if you only take your tax-free cash.

Emergency tax

When you start taking income from your pension, your provider will give you a tax code. If they do not, you may be charged a ‘Month 1’ tax, or an emergency tax, which can be quite high.

You will be able to claim this money back from HMRC directly – or, if taking regular income, this will correct itself once HMRC provide an up-to-date tax code.