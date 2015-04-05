How much tax will you pay in drawdown?

The first 25% of your pension pot can be taken tax-free. This can be as a lump sum or smaller withdrawals. The rest of your pension will be subject to normal income tax rates:

The first £12,500 is tax-free.

20% tax on the next £37,500 above this.

40% tax on everything above £50,000 (£12,500 + £37,500)

45% tax on everything above £150,000.

These figures apply to income tax in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in the 2020/21 tax year. Income taxes in Scotland are different.

What is the lifetime allowance?

The lifetime allowance is the limit on the amount you can withdraw from your pension without extra tax charges. The allowance for the 2020/21 tax year is £1,073,100.

Any savings above this limit will be subject to tax at 55% if it is taken as a lump sum or 25% if taken as income (plus this will also be subject to income tax when paid).

Tax relief and the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)

After you start taking money from your pension, you are still allowed to make contributions, but the maximum amount you can pay in and claim tax relief on reduces from up to £40,000 to £4,000.

This is known as the Money Purchase Annual Allowance and is only triggered when you start taking flexible pension payments.

Month 1 tax

When you start taking income from your pension, your provider will give you a tax code. If they do not, you may be charged a ‘Month 1’ tax, or an emergency tax, which can be quite high.

You will be able to claim this money back from HMRC directly – or, if taking regular income, this will correct itself once HMRC provide an up-to-date tax code.