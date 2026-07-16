ii view: Dunelm delivers sales beat ahead of new strategy update

Fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year (FY) trading update to 27 June

Q4 sales up 2.9% £428 million

FY sales up 3.1% to £1.83 billion

Guidance:

Expects annual profit in line with current City estimates of around £210 million versus last year’s £211 million

Chief executive Clo Moriarty said:



"We have delivered a solid performance both in the quarter and across the year. There is, however, much more we must do to build on our core strengths and realise our untapped potential.



“As the market leader in a large and highly fragmented market, we believe our best growth opportunities are still in front of us.



"There's hard work ahead but I'm confident in the plans that we have been developing over the past nine months and excited by what comes next. We look forward to sharing more in September."

ii round-up:

Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) today detailed sales that beat City forecasts, with the homewares retailer flagging a further strategic update alongside annual results in September.

Fourth-quarter sales up 2.9% to £428 million beat analyst predictions for growth of 2.3%, meaning annual sales rose 3.1% to £1.83 billion. The seller of items including bedding, furniture and dining ware continues to expect full-year profit to late June will broadly match current City estimates of £210 million. That’s little changed from the year before.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company rose 6% in UK trading having come into this latest news down by around a quarter so far in 2026. DIY retailer Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) has fallen by close to a tenth over that time. The FTSE 250 index is up almost 5% year-to-date.

Dunelm sells more than 100,000 products both online and via a UK and Irish portfolio of 204 stores. Digital sales hit 45% of all sales during the final quarter, up 3% from a year ago.

An expected year-end profit margin of 52.5% is up 0.1% year-over-year, helped by currency moves but hindered by increasing customer participation in promotional events, especially in the second half of the financial year.

Operational events had included a new superstore in Kingston-upon-Thames, the relaunch of the St Albans superstore and, most recently, commencement of an AI-powered shopping assistant on the app.

Dunelm flagged strong cash generation over the year, with 70% of operating profit converted to free cash. First-half results to late June are scheduled for 8 September.

ii view:

Started as a curtain stall in Leicester market in 1979, Dunelm came to the UK stock market in 2006. Today it employs around 12,000 people. Rivals include Next (LSE:NXT), Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) and discount store operator B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME). Alongside its store portfolio, Dunelm’s website offers both home delivery and Click & Collect options.

For investors, high energy prices causing uncertainty about inflation and the interest rate outlook cannot be ignored. The weather regularly impacts the performance of retailers. Staff costs have risen because of increased UK employer taxes, while competitors such as Next and Kingfisher are not standing still.

On the upside, an expansion of store numbers continues to be targeted. The proportion of digital sales is up to 45% during this latest quarter from 37% in late 2023. AI is now being used to improve its website offering, while relatively new CEO and experienced Sainsbury's director Clodagh Moriarty is planning an update on group strategy at the September half-year results.

On balance, and while risks remain, both a forecast dividend yield of more than 5% and consensus analyst fair value estimate above £10.50 per share offer hope for further recovery.

Positives:

Growing sales

Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Heighten costs

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy