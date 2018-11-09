The US week ahead: Retail, Tech and Cannabis stocks headline

In a week absent of high-profile US economic events, the corporate calendar is also quieter than of late, with 90% of the S&P 500 members having reported third quarter earnings over the past month.

US retail is in focus, with updates from Asda's parent company Walmart (WMT) and department stores Home Depot (HD), Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN).

Tech sector representation comes from Silicon Valley giant Cisco Systems (CSCO), graphics chipmaker NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) and speaker maker Sonos (SONO) – the latter's' first quarter of trading since its August IPO has been decidedly bumpy.

And after Canada decided to legalise cannabis in an historic year, three Canadian marijuana stocks that chose to move their listing to one of the two major U.S. exchanges share updates – Tilray Inc (TLRY), Cronos Group (CRON) and Canopy Growth Corp (CGC).

One additional event to watch out for is the result of China's tenth Singles' Day on 11th November (11/11). Will the value of goods sold via Alibaba's platforms beat last years' $25 billion record?

Companies reporting Monday through Friday include:

Monday 12 November

• AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Tuesday 13 November

• The Home Depot Inc (HD)

• Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

• Tilray Inc (TLRY)

• Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Wednesday 14 November

• Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

• NetEase Inc (NTES)

• NetApp Inc (NTAP)

• Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

• Macy's Inc (M)

Thursday 15 November

• Walmart Inc (WMT)

• NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

• Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

• Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

• Sonos Inc (SONO)

Friday 16 November

• Viacom Inc (VIAB)

Source: nasdaq.com

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