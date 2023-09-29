The Week Ahead: Tesco, Imperial Brands, Boohoo, Wetherspoon

There’s a lull in corporate reporting over the next few days but reports from some popular companies are bound to create a stir. Here are the key dates for your diary.

29th September 2023 11:41

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 2 October

Trading statements

James Halstead

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 3 October

Trading statements

Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Greggs, Inspiration Healthcare, S&U, Tortilla Mexican Grill

AGM/EGM

Equals Group, Haydale Graphene Industries

Wednesday 4 October

Trading statements

Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Alien Metals, Black Sea Property, TheWorks.co.uk

Thursday 5 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica, Hays and Weir.

Trading statements

Ferrexpo, HealthBeacon, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Pennon, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Afentra, Capricorn Energy, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Novacyt, Sportech

Friday 6 October

Trading statements

Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW)

AGM/EGM

Caracal Gold

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesAIM & small cap sharesInvestment TrustsEurope

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox