The Week Ahead: Tesco, Imperial Brands, Boohoo, Wetherspoon
There’s a lull in corporate reporting over the next few days but reports from some popular companies are bound to create a stir. Here are the key dates for your diary.
29th September 2023 11:41
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 2 October
Trading statements
James Halstead
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
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Tuesday 3 October
Trading statements
Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Greggs, Inspiration Healthcare, S&U, Tortilla Mexican Grill
AGM/EGM
Equals Group, Haydale Graphene Industries
Wednesday 4 October
Trading statements
Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Alien Metals, Black Sea Property, TheWorks.co.uk
Thursday 5 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica, Hays and Weir.
Trading statements
Ferrexpo, HealthBeacon, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Pennon, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Afentra, Capricorn Energy, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Novacyt, Sportech
Friday 6 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Caracal Gold
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