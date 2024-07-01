Advantages and disadvantages of trading shares

Pros:

Possibility of strong returns



Investing in individual shares can provide a chance of better returns than investing in funds (which are invested across multiple shares). But there is also a high risk of loss, so you should not invest money you can’t afford to lose.

Invest in a range of companies



Trading shares gives you access to established and familiar names like such as Apple, Microsoft and Google, as well as lesser-known companies that may represent a good opportunity.

Ease of access



Compared with investments like property, it’s easy to start investing in shares. You simply need to open a trading account to get started. But make sure you are familiar with the risks involved.

Cons:

It is risky



Nobody can predict how the market will move. Buying shares comes with the risk that you may lose money, so it is important you are careful when choosing investments.

It can take time



Building a balanced portfolio that provides good returns can take a while. Individual share prices can be very volatile. Investing is typically a long-term way to grow your money – think years rather than weeks or months. Even then, there are no guarantees.