Why buy and trade shares?



In short, buying and selling shares is a way to try and grow your money. If your shares grow in value, you can sell them at a profit. On the other hand, you may lose money if share prices fall.

A share is essentially a part of a company. If a company is worth £10 million and there are 5 million shares, then each share is worth £2 (listed as 200p). Companies issue shares to raise money from investors.

Share prices rise and fall in line with demand, which is often based on company performance. Share price can also be influenced by market or news events.

