What’s your SIPPing point?

What’s your SIPPing point?

Most of us don't think about our pension until life gives us a reason to. Whether that be a new job, buying a home, or starting a family - we call this moment the SIPPing point.

But waiting for that moment means your pension can miss out on years of growth. So why not start now?

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Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Why does the SIPPing point matter?

The earlier you start thinking about your pension, the more time it has to grow. 

Waiting until a big life event means you could miss out on years – even decades – of potential investment growth. 

By making today your SIPPing point, your pension can begin working in the background while you focus on life's biggest moments.

The SIPPing Point: a snapshot

What’s your SIPPing point?

Our research found that many people only start paying into their pension after a major life event. These are some of the moments that prompt people to take action.

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Getting your first job

For many, a workplace pension is their first introduction to saving for retirement. But it's often forgotten about once the excitement of a new job settles.

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Buying your first home

Owning your first home is a major milestone. It can change how you think about your financial future and the importance of planning ahead.

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Starting a family

Becoming a parent often encourages people to look ahead. It can also be a good opportunity to make sure your retirement plans are on track.

Camilla Esmund, Head of Investor Campaigns

Getting ahead of the SIPPing point

“Understandably, pension saving, or ‘future-you’ saving, won’t always feel like a priority.

“Naturally, this will vary depending on where we are in our lives, and that’s okay.

“What we’re trying to do with this campaign is to change the culture around pension saving. We want to make it something everyone can actively engage with earlier in their lives - in whatever way makes sense for them.

“When it comes to your retirement, the important thing is not to wait until life forces the conversation. Starting early, contributing little and often can make a meaningful difference over the long term.”

Camilla Esmund, Head of Investor Campaigns

The good news? It’s easier than you think

Saving for retirement can feel difficult - especially at moments when you have other financial challenges or commitments.

But you don’t need to make huge contributions to make a difference.

The earlier you start, the easier it becomes. That means no scrambling in later life to increase your pension contributions significantly when your budget is already stretched.

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Couple enjoying retirement

Introducing the ii Personal Pension (SIPP)

Looking for a way to save for retirement? The ii Personal Pension (SIPP) could be a good starting point.

With a low, flat monthly fee, a wide choice of investments, and free regular investing, it's designed to help you build your pension with confidence.

Invest from just £25 a month and pay no trading fees on your regular investments. It's a simple, cost-effective way to build a retirement savings habit over time.

Learn more about SIPPs

Pension guides

Great British Retirement Survey

Pension calculator

SIPP investment ideas

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Have you reached your SIPPing point?

Open a SIPP with interactive investor and take charge of your retirement savings today.