Planning for your retirement can be tricky. We all know that the sooner you start, the better your prospects will be. But working out how much you’ll need to have in your pension pot isn’t easy. How much should you save? When will you retire? How much income might you need? And how long will your pension pot last?

We’re currently rebuilding our popular pension calculator but in the meantime do take a look at the Money Advice Service Pension calculator, which includes allowance for your state pension too. Of course, there’s no guarantee that this will be the actual outcome, but having an idea of the potential is a good place to start. You’ll be able to try different scenarios to see how they interact … and that means being better able to plan ahead and giving yourself the best chance of creating the retirement you want.

visit the Money Advice Service