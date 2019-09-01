Home >

The ii Great British Retirement Survey 2019

A real picture of life after work and the challenges of getting there

The ii Great British Retirement Survey 2019 paints a realistic picture of life after work.

Far from the cliched tanned, silver-hair couples smiling at us from cruise ships and golf courses, our research shows retirement – and navigating the route there – is not always so polished.

We are grateful to the thousands of people who spared their time to share their hopes, fears and aspirations in such detail. Whether it is to do with wealth, health, relationships or leisure, it shows just how untapped real pension attitudes are.

Read the full Great British Retirement Survey 2019 here

Latest pensions, SIPPs & ISA articles

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.