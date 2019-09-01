The ii Great British Retirement Survey 2019 paints a realistic picture of life after work.

Far from the cliched tanned, silver-hair couples smiling at us from cruise ships and golf courses, our research shows retirement – and navigating the route there – is not always so polished.

We are grateful to the thousands of people who spared their time to share their hopes, fears and aspirations in such detail. Whether it is to do with wealth, health, relationships or leisure, it shows just how untapped real pension attitudes are.