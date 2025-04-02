How much pension do I need to retire? 

How much pension do you need to retire comfortably?

Working out just how much money you’ll need to live comfortably in retirement isn’t always easy. You won’t quite know what your life will look like and there are lots of variables to consider.

But, if you want to live well in retirement, it’s worth planning ahead and thinking about the amount you might need.

A good starting point is to look at the latest Retirement Living Standards, published by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA).

The table below gives you an idea of how much pension income you’ll need, for three tiers of retirement living standards – minimum, moderate and comfortable.

The numbers in brackets reflect higher living costs in London.

Minimum Moderate Comfortable Single £14,400 (£15,700) £31,300 (£32,800) £43,100 (£45,000) Couples £22,400 (£24,500) £43,100 (£44,900) £59,000 (£61,200) Lifestyle Budgets for the basics, with a little left over to enjoy Provides a little more security and flexibility Offers more financial freedom and enough for a few luxuries

Source: Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (2024)

What is a minimum income in retirement?

The minimum tier is enough for a ‘budget’ retirement. It covers the essentials including all your bills, with a little left over to spend on meals out and leisure activities. However, you’re unlikely to have enough to run a car or be able to afford trips overseas.



What is a moderate income in retirement?

With a moderate income in retirement, you’ll have a bit more flexibility with your money. According to the PLSA, you’ll be able to spend more at the supermarket and eating out, run a second-hand car, and be able to afford both a holiday in the sun and a long weekend away in the UK.

What is a comfortable income in retirement?

With a comfortable income in retirement, you should have more financial freedom and be able to splurge from time to time. In addition to bigger holiday and shopping budgets, you’ll also be able to spend more on your home, replacing the kitchen or bathroom occasionally too.

There should also be more left over at the end of the month to treat or support younger generations, if that’s a priority for you.