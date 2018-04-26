The 8 best financial stocks around right now

Even though financial services companies rarely set pulses racing, analysts at Peel Hunt have stirred interest today by publishing eight stocks with appeal to value, growth, income and small-cap investors.

Based on the broker's target prices, the eight from the sector boast potential upsides of 15% or more. There's no place, however, for doorstep lender Provident Financial, which is probably the highest profile and most intriguing of financial services stocks after its spectacular share price collapse.

Peel Hunt has become more positive on Provident since its fully underwritten rights issue restored balance sheet strength. However, it continues to adopt a cautious approach, with a 'hold' rating and 730p target price.

In terms of value, Peel Hunt's Stuart Duncan and Anthony Da Costa are more interested in Brooks Macdonald and CMC Markets, with potential upsides of 15% and 19% to 2,150p and 220p respectively.

Brooks, which provides investment management services, has seen little movement in its share price in the past two years, despite growing discretionary funds under management by 41% to £11.7 billion since the summer 2016.

As the impact of recent investment starts to reduce, Peel Hunt thinks 2019 will see the resumption of earnings growth to support further dividend increases.

With the valuation multiple set to reduce sharply in 2019 to 13.7x, the broker said this undervalued the strength of the Brooks franchise, which it believes is underpinned in a consolidating sector.

The Peel Hunt team also questions the current CMC Markets valuation, given factors such as the scalability of a well-invested platform and the attractive weighting of revenues from high-value clients. The company is also well positioned when volatility re-emerges from a 25-year low.

CMC trades at an EV/earnings multiple of 8x, which is a 10% discount to nearest rival IG, while it is expected to yield 5%.

In terms of top income stocks, Peel Hunt looks to TBC Bank and Arrow Global. TBC is the parent company of the largest banking group in Georgia, where GDP is forecast to accelerate to about 5% this year.

Additional growth levers include bancassurance and investment banking where the market is in its infancy. With a target price of 2,150p, Peel Hunt reports a dividend yield of 3.3% this year, rising to 4.5% in 2020.