Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 27 April 2022
27th April 2022 11:49
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 27 April 2022.
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Company name
Buy trades as a percentage of total trades (%)
|Empyrean Energy (LSE:EME)
51
|LoopUp Group (LSE:LOOP)
54
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
75
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
34
|Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO)
74
|Chariot Ltd (LSE:CHAR)
72
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
64
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
83
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
63
|Avacta Group (LSE:AVCT)
66
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.