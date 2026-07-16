ii view: Citigroup posts best quarterly revenue in a decade

Second-quarter results to 30 June

Revenue up 14% year-over-year to $24.8 billion

Earnings per share (EPS) up 61% to $3.15 per share

Capital cushion, or CET 1 ratio of 12.8%, up from 12.7% in Q1

Chief executive Jane Fraser said:

“The combination of our investments, disciplined execution and focus on clients is improving our returns and creating more durable results for our investors.”

ii round-up:

Restructured and productivity hungry US bank Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has posted its best quarterly revenue in a decade but left annual forecasts unchanged.

Strength in initial public offerings (IPOs) pushed investment banking sales up 44% to $1.5 billion, aiding a 14% climb in group-wide revenues to $24.8 billion. A 5.3% improvement in the bank’s efficiency ratio from a year ago had quarterly earnings soaring 61% to $3.15 per share.

Citi continues to forecast growth in Net Interest Income (NII) this year of up to 6%, with an efficiency ratio of 60% still in management cross sights.

Shares in the S&P 500 bank fell 5% in post results US trading having come into the numbers up by 61% over the last year. That’s comfortably ahead of 8% and 20% gains for fellow US banks Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) respectively. The S&P 500 is up by almost 21%.

Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citi has been executing an efficiency improvement programme including a move from two giant divisions to five core businesses, aiding a spotlight on areas of growth and reducing management layers and costs.

Sales at the group’s markets division rose 16% year-over-year to $7 billion, fuelled largely by a 45% jump in equity sales to $2.3 billion. All three US major indexes hit record highs during the period.

Services sales, including those for custody and administration, climbed 18% to $6.4 billion. Wealth related divisional revenues improved 13% to $3.2 billion, while the group’s US Consumer Cards business improved 1% to $4.5 billion.

Citigroup returned $5 billion to shareholders during the second quarter via dividends and share buybacks. The pending third-quarter dividend is hiked by 12%.

Broker Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘overweight’ stance on the shares post the results, flagging Citi as a ‘top pick.’ Q3 numbers are scheduled for 13 October.

ii view:

Citigroup is today focused on being a banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home US marketplace.

Markets, Services and US Personal Banking each generated around a quarter of revenues in 2025, with the balance split relatively equally between Banking and Wealth. Geographically, North America accounted for half of sales, with the UK close to a tenth and the rest of the world the balance.

For investors, investment costs to modernise areas such as systems and infrastructure are expected to prove a drag on efficiency this year. An efficiency ratio of 57% is down from 58% in the first quarter. Previously threatened actions by President Trump like capping credit card rates, cannot be ignored, while the sale of overseas businesses under its transformation programme has reduced geographical diversification.

To the upside, management’s efficiency drive is ongoing. Diversity across its operations persists despite a more focused strategy. A capital cushion, or CET1 ratio of 12.8% is 1.2% above the regulatory requirement, while a focus on shareholder returns leaves the shares on a forecast dividend yield of around 2%.

In all, and despite ongoing risks, a continuing management drive for efficiency and a consensus analyst fair value estimate above $150 per share offers grounds for further optimism.

Positives:

Business transformation

Diversity of operations

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Reduced geographical diversity

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy