UK funds dominate top performers in July

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At Saltydog Investor, we provide detailed analysis of the best-performing funds over recent weeks and months.

This year has been particularly challenging for investors. Despite a turbulent geopolitical backdrop, US indices reached new all-time highs, driven by enthusiasm for the leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, they have fallen in recent weeks as tensions in the Middle East have risen again.

Closer to home, the UK now appears to be setting the pace, with the FTSE 100 recently reaching a new record high.

Every week, we review the most readily available UK-domiciled funds, looking for those that are really standing out from the crowd.

We begin by dividing them into the widely recognised Investment Association (IA) sectors. To simplify the analysis, we then place funds from the different sectors into our own Saltydog groups.

We also combine a few of the smaller sectors where separate analysis would add little value. These include Global Bonds and Global Emerging Market Bonds.

Before examining each month’s leading sectors in detail, we like to get a feel for the broader picture. One useful measure is the number of sectors making gains.

March was extremely difficult, with nearly every sector falling. However, most recovered during April and May.

Of the 35 sectors that we monitor each week, 31 rose in April and 32 made gains in May. June was less impressive, although 30 sectors still moved forwards.

July was significantly weaker, with only 13 sectors making headway.