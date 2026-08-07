20 hottest tech stocks: SpaceX, Google AI, Palantir

SpaceX NASA Crew-5 travelled to the International Space Station in 2022. Credit: SpaceX via Flickr.

SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) is the most-bought tech stock on the ii platform so far this week.

Shares closed lower by over 13% on Wednesday following the company’s first quarterly earnings report since going public in June in the largest IPO in history. Investors were spooked by its hefty quarterly capital expenditure figure which hit $18.4 billion (£13.7 billion), of which $15.8 billion was on AI infrastructure. Both numbers were sharply above SpaceX’s total quarterly revenue figure of $7.8 billion.

The company’s profitable Starlink satellite internet business reached 12 million subscribers, falling slightly short of expectations. Investors failed to get excited by the 92% growth rate for quarterly revenue, with AI revenue more than tripling year-on-year. Its better-than-expected loss per share of 9 cents versus forecasts for a loss of 24 cents similarly failed to excite the market.

SpaceX said it is planning to launch a full mobile service, which hit shares of the major wireless carriers Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Ahead of earnings release on Tuesday, SpaceX shares jumped nearly 10%, logging the best day since 15 June. However, shares sunk on Wednesday, bottoming out at $105.11, and are currently languishing well below the IPO price of $135.

In another important moment on Thursday, SpaceX’s first share lock-up expired, allowing pre-IPO investors sell shares in the company.

Google AI leadership

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been another very popular tech stock on the ii platform this week.

Google’s parent company has announced a notable change in its AI leadership team. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is stepping back from management, taking up the role of chair of DeepMind instead. He said, “I’ve decided that now is the right time for me to hand over my day-to-day operational responsibilities at GDM, so that I have the time and space to focus on the big picture and help influence what is to come to the best of my ability.”

Hassabis is also becoming Alphabet’s chief scientist, taking over from Jeff Dean who is departing. Dean will instead focus on Discovery Loop, a start-up that he founded alongside other top AI researchers. Their goal is to use AI to achieve major research breakthroughs by automating the scientific process in areas such as drug discovery, biology and chip design.

Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR) is a new addition to the most-bought stocks list so far this week, coming in seventh position ahead of Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Shares in Palantir soared by 29.5% on Tuesday, the biggest one-day gain since February 2024. It reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, ahead of estimates for 35 cents, while revenue jumped 93% to $1.94 billion, also beating forecasts. US government revenue also soared 90% to $809 million.

The AI-powered software business issued a very rosy outlook, boosted its annual revenue forecast to between $8.15 billion and $8.158 billion, up from $7.65 billion to $7.662 billion, and increased its US commercial revenue guidance too.

Several analyst teams raised their price targets on the stock in light of these strong earnings. Although shares are up sharply this week, the stock is still down by about 13% so far this year. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock, with the average price target of $194.12, implying the potential for 26% upside from its current share price.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 3-5 August 2026.