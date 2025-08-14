Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
See the shares most traded by our customers, and whether those trades were buys or sells, on Friday 7 August 2026 (at 9pm BST).
|Position
|Stock
|Buy %
|Sell %
|1
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX)
|57%
|43%
|2
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|44%
|56%
|3
|Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)
|68%
|32%
|4
|Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR)
|35%
|65%
|5
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|27%
|73%
|6
|SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK)
|69%
|31%
|7
|SK hynix Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SKHY)
|87%
|13%
|8
|Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|69%
|31%
|9
|Nebius Group NV Shs Class-A- (NASDAQ:NBIS)
|73%
|27%
|10
|Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
|67%
|33%
Here are the US-listed shares that were most held by our investors by GBP value, as at 30 June 2026
Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
|Rank
|Company Name
|1
|Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)
|2
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|3
|Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
|4
|Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)
|5
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|6
|Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|7
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B)
|8
|Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)
|9
|Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)
|10
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
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