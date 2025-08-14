Most Traded US Stocks

Top US shares

See which US-listed company's shares were most frequently traded through interactive investor in the latest trading session and are most held by ii customers.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Most traded US shares by ii customers

See the shares most traded by our customers, and whether those trades were buys or sells, on Friday 7 August 2026 (at 9pm BST).

Top 10 most popular US shares by ii customers

Here are the US-listed shares that were most held by our investors by GBP value, as at 30 June 2026

Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.

Most popular in July 2026

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Top UK shares

Check the top FTSE shares risers and fallers ranked by percentage price change.

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Top funds

Explore funds performing strongly and those most widely held by ii customers.

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Top investment trusts

Explore investment trusts performing strongly and those most widely held by ii customers.

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Top ETFs

Explore ETFs performing strongly and those most widely held by ii customers.

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Top US shares

US shares most frequently traded and most held by ii customers.

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