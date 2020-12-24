Brexit: UK stocks at 10-month high as deal struck before Christmas

Britain and the EU have agreed a free trade deal. Now politicians must rubber stamp it. Merry Christmas!

At last, four-and-a-half years after the referendum, and after lastminute talks continued through the night, UK and EU negotiators have struck a post-Brexit trade deal at the eleventh hour.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed how trade between the two regions should continue after the so-called transition period ends on 31 December. The deal avoids reverting to World Trade Organization, or WTO, rules, and the introduction of tariffs which would have increased costs for businesses.

Not everyone will be happy with the deal, and it must be formally approved by both sides before it can come into force. Politicians have a week to meet the transition deadline, with retrospective ratification expected by the European Parliament early in the new year.

Recent events at UK ports have perhaps sharpened the mind in both London and Brussels. A mutant strain of Covid-19 has caused chaos at British ports, leaving lorry drivers stranded as France blocked access to key trading routes.

Now, at least, trade between Britain and the EU should be free of tariffs and quotas. However, the ‘free trade’ document is said to run to 2,000 pages, so expect detail to drip out over Christmas and up to New Year.

Market reaction

Reaction on financial markets has been positive. Over the past few days, sterling, a solid indicator of how Brexit has progressed, has traded as high as $1.3625, its strongest levels versus the dollar since April 2018 (see chart below).