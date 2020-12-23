Investment outlook
Our experts analyse the major talking points for investors and share their investment ideas for the future.
A US election win for Joe Biden and possible coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer pulled global stock markets out of a nosedive. Share prices have soared, but investors need to keep their wits about them. While this is historically one of the most profitable times of year for equity markets, we’ll be feeling the impact of the pandemic for months and years to come. A deadline for Brexit trade talks is also fast approaching.
You can read what interactive investor’s experts and widely respected writers think of these major events and their effect on both investors and savers below.
To keep up with events, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions.
22 December
2021 forecasts: time to take profits?
There’s little good cheer from analyst John Burford, who shares his predictions for the year ahead.
by John Burford
17 December
Why Bruce Stout is bullish on outlook for Asia and emerging markets
Here's why emerging markets are a better place to invest vs developed markets over next five to 10 years.
by Hannah Smith
15 December
Why UK funds and trusts could go from zero to hero in 2021
We explain why there is more optimism about the outlook for UK funds and investment trusts.
by Hannah Smith
14 December
The three regions professional investors see as bright spots in 2021
Where are investment trust managers spotting value opportunities?
by Hannah Smith
11 December
Bill Ackman’s top share tip for 2021
The billionaire hedge fund manager names a stock that could quadruple in value over the next 12 months.
by Lee Wild
21 December
Market snapshot: mutant virus scares stock traders
There are worries that a new strain of coronavirus has ruined the chance of a Santa rally this year.
by Richard Hunter
2 December
Don’t write off this Covid vaccine developer
It’s behind the big players, but this company could surprise us, thinks our overseas investing expert.
by Rodney Hobson
30 November
ii view: AstraZeneca buoyed by Japanese heart drug approval
Despite the focus on its Covid vaccine, other developed drugs continue to glow.
by Keith Bowman
18 November
Fund managers turn bullish on Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
The number of fund managers reporting to be overweight cash has declined to its lowest level since 2015.
by Tom Bailey
17 November
Moderna, Covid cures and cheap cyclical stocks
Global stock markets have surged this month, but what are investors to do now?
by Graeme Evans
16 December
Brexit fears weigh heavy on investors, poll shows
Our poll reveals customers’ stock market concerns.
by Myron Jobson
9 December
What does a no-deal Brexit mean for interest rates and dividends?
City bank says WTO terms will have limited impact on the UK equity market.
by Graeme Evans
8 December
Investors given a taste of how no-deal Brexit will hit markets
A deal may not be possible in time, and this spooked markets yesterday.
by Graeme Evans
27 November
Seven trusts to play a UK stock-market recovery
UK equities have been despised for almost five years and could offer extreme rebound potential.
by Thomas McMahon
24 November
FTSE 100 predicted to boom on back of Brexit trade talks
UBS expects a 13% rise if international investors are lured back.
by Graeme Evans
