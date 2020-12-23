Investment outlook

Home >

A US election win for Joe Biden and possible coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer pulled global stock markets out of a nosedive. Share prices have soared, but investors need to keep their wits about them. While this is historically one of the most profitable times of year for equity markets, we’ll be feeling the impact of the pandemic for months and years to come. A deadline for Brexit trade talks is also fast approaching.

You can read what interactive investor’s experts and widely respected writers think of these major events and their effect on both investors and savers below.

To keep up with events, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

22 December

2021 forecasts: time to take profits?

There’s little good cheer from analyst John Burford, who shares his predictions for the year ahead.

by John Burford

17 December

Why Bruce Stout is bullish on outlook for Asia and emerging markets

Here's why emerging markets are a better place to invest vs developed markets over next five to 10 years.

by Hannah Smith

15 December

Why UK funds and trusts could go from zero to hero in 2021

We explain why there is more optimism about the outlook for UK funds and investment trusts.

by Hannah Smith

14 December

The three regions professional investors see as bright spots in 2021

Where are investment trust managers spotting value opportunities?

by Hannah Smith

11 December

Bill Ackman’s top share tip for 2021

The billionaire hedge fund manager names a stock that could quadruple in value over the next 12 months.

by Lee Wild

10 December

What Bill Ackman thinks will happen to stocks in 2021

This star investor talks about the sustainability of the stock market rally and investing in the UK.

by Lee Wild

21 December

Market snapshot: mutant virus scares stock traders

There are worries that a new strain of coronavirus has ruined the chance of a Santa rally this year.

by Richard Hunter

2 December

Don’t write off this Covid vaccine developer

It’s behind the big players, but this company could surprise us, thinks our overseas investing expert.

by Rodney Hobson

30 November

ii view: AstraZeneca buoyed by Japanese heart drug approval

Despite the focus on its Covid vaccine, other developed drugs continue to glow.

by Keith Bowman

18 November

Fund managers turn bullish on Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

The number of fund managers reporting to be overweight cash has declined to its lowest level since 2015.

by Tom Bailey

17 November

Moderna, Covid cures and cheap cyclical stocks

Global stock markets have surged this month, but what are investors to do now?

by Graeme Evans

12 November

Ian Cowie: potential Covid-19 cure turbocharged my ‘forever fund’

Our columnist on how this week his net wealth rose more in one day than over the course of typical year.

by Ian Cowie

16 December

Brexit fears weigh heavy on investors, poll shows

Our poll reveals customers’ stock market concerns.

by Myron Jobson

9 December

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for interest rates and dividends?

City bank says WTO terms will have limited impact on the UK equity market.

by Graeme Evans

8 December

Investors given a taste of how no-deal Brexit will hit markets

A deal may not be possible in time, and this spooked markets yesterday.

by Graeme Evans

27 November

Seven trusts to play a UK stock-market recovery

UK equities have been despised for almost five years and could offer extreme rebound potential.

by Thomas McMahon

24 November

FTSE 100 predicted to boom on back of Brexit trade talks

UBS expects a 13% rise if international investors are lured back.

by Graeme Evans

24 November

Stockwatch: how Brexit trade deals could affect these bank stocks

Positive news on Brexit talks is increasing, but is that good or bad for banks?

by Edmond Jackson

