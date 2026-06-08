eyeQ: easyJet, Imperial Brands, GE Aerospace

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 5 June 2026.

easyJet

easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares have been at the centre of takeover drama since US investment firm Castlelake revealed it was weighing a possible offer, sending the stock up more than 10% in a day. No formal approach has been made, and the board has pointedly called the timing highly opportunistic.

The macro backdrop has been improving too, with eyeQ model value grinding higher, but the share price has moved far faster than macro conditions justify. The stock now trades almost 20% above our model value of 377.82p and our smart machine has fired a bearish signal. The model has no view on whether a firm bid lands before Castlelake’s 26 June deadline, but it does say that without one, these levels lean heavily on takeover hopes.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 5 June 2026.

Robinhood

Robinhood Markets Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HOOD) endured a tough start to 2026, but May was its best month of the year, and early June brought another pop when it launched World Cup prediction markets. The rally has been so fast that the stock has blown straight through eyeQ’s fair value and out the other side; even after a sharp pullback on Friday, it sits 7.5% rich to macro conditions.

The catch is that eyeQ model value has been falling while the share price climbed, down more than $10 over the past fortnight, so the stock has been rallying against the macro tide rather than with it. Not yet enough to trigger a bearish signal, but the further this runs, the closer that gets.