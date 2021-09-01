How many SIPPs can I have?

Can I have more than one SIPP?

As there are differences between the SIPPs available, it is possible, and in some instances advantageous, to hold more than one.

The investment benefits of SIPPs mean that many people do choose to hold multiple SIPPs, spreading their pension savings across a range of providers and investments.

For example, you might start out with a full SIPP to hold the commercial property you would like to invest in. As you are keen to invest in shares and funds too, you also take out a low-cost platform SIPP to take advantage of the lower charges on these investments. In this example, having two SIPPs could be more cost-effective than only having one full SIPP, with the savings you make on charges helping your pension grow faster.

There are also no restrictions on the other investment vehicles you can hold alongside a SIPP. Workplace pensions can sit comfortably alongside a SIPP, allowing you to take advantage of your employer’s contributions. Individual savings accounts (ISAs) also work well with SIPPs, increasing the amount of money you can invest tax-efficiently and offering additional flexibility when it comes to funding retirement.

Holding multiple SIPPs has several advantages but you also need to be aware of the pitfalls, potential catches and the rules.